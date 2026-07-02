Animal Rescue League of Boston Shares Tips for Keeping Pets Safe amid Fourth of July Celebrations

Special to the Sun

Celebrating the Fourth of July can be a source of stress for some pets, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is reminding owners to keep an extra eye on their furry friends. Fireworks can be especially stressful for pets, as, unlike other loud noises, such as thunderstorms, animals cannot sense when fireworks will go off. ARL says it’s important that pets have ID tags with current contact information, and recommends microchipping, which makes it easier to find your pooch in the event that they run off.

Dr. Hannah Donnelly, Lead Veterinarian at ARL’s Boston Veterinary Care, and Laney Nee, Canine Behavior Manager at ARL, are available to speak on the subject.

Here are steps to keep pets safe during the festivities:

​1. ​For pets that are easily spooked by bright flashes, owners can keep them in a room without windows. Setting up a quiet space for them and turning on a TV, soft music, or a white noise machine can drown out loud noises. While dogs are most easily affected by fireworks, keep an eye on cats and other small pets throughout the weekend.

​2. ​Owners can prepare for a night of loud noise by taking their dog for a long walk or playing with them for an extended period. This helps burn off excess energy and calm nerves before the firework shows begin. It’s best to leave them at home and ensure all gates, doors, and windows are closed.

3. ​Shelters across the country see an average of 30% more lost dogs from July 4-6. The month of July is the most dangerous for pet disappearances. ARL recommends microchipping your pets to ensure a higher likelihood of being reunited with your pet in the event that they go missing.

4. ​For questions about how to best handle your pet’s anxiety, call ARL’s free Pet Behavior Helpline at (617) 226-5666 or email [email protected]. ARL also offers several reduced-fee microchipping clinics through the Wellness Waggin® and microchipping services at their full-service veterinary clinic, Boston Veterinary Care. Pets are family. This belief is at the heart of everything we do at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. ARL is the first female-founded animal welfare organization in Massachusetts and is proud to carry on a legacy of kindness and compassion, helping more than 20,000 animals annually since 1899. Recognized for innovative, award-winning programs that go beyond sheltering, ARL addresses the root causes of the issues facing animals and the people who love them. By partnering with communities, ARL helps animals heal and thrive, keeps pets and people together, and protects animals from harm. Because there is no government funding for this important work, animals must rely on people like you to get the care they need, when they need it most, 365 days a year. For more information, visit arlboston.org and follow ARL on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.