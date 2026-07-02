News in Brief

Free Thursdays are back starting in July at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

The Gardner Museum’s beloved Free First Thursdays are taking over—now every Thursday evening is free. Each week. All year. Starting in July.

Experience free admission from 5–9 pm every Thursday, featuring creative engagements and the chance to connect with the community. Whether you’re looking for a date idea, a dose of culture, a bit of art making, or a home away from home, let Free Thursday Nights be part of your weekly itinerary.

Ticketing Details:

Set your alarms: Thursday evening tickets will be available online two days before your desired date.

Release time: Tickets drop beginning at 10 am on Tuesdays.

Free days are supported in part by the Wallace Minot Leonard Foundation, the Board of Advisors 2022 Fund for Access, and Thomas G. Stemberg Charitable Foundation. Studio activities are generously sponsored by the Polly Thayer Starr Charitable Trust.

SoWa Artists Guild offers July events

SoWa First Friday will kick off Independence Day weekend on July 3, with the doors opening at 5 p.m.

SoWa Sundays will be held on July 5, 12, 19, and 26, beginning at 11 a.m. SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Boston Children’s School summer and school-year rolling admissions

The Boston Children’s School is currently accepting students, ages 3-8, for both this summer and the 2026-’27 academic year. The Summer Fun Program runs from July 7 through Aug. 14, with field trips, weekly themed activities, daily trips to the pool at the Clubs at Charles River Park, and much more.

Visit website www.bostonchildrensschool.org to learn more, or call 617-367-6239 or email [email protected] to discuss enrollment for the summer and/or fall.

FOSEL to offer Jazz & Blues concerts in Library Park

Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) is again sponsoring free Jazz & Blues concerts with Pat Loomis & Friends every other Tuesday from July 7 to Aug. 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. in Library Park.

​Concerts will include “The Sultans of Bebop,” with Jeff Galindo (trombone), Joey Mazzarella (piano), Daniel Day (bass), and Zeke Martin (drums), on July 7; “Miles at 100: A Tribute To Miles Davis,” with Scott Aruda (trumpet , Adonis Martin (keyboards), Daniel Day (bass), and Zeke Martin (drums) ,on July 21; “Saxophone Colossus: A Salute To Sonny Rollins,” with Brett Walberg (tenor sax), Adonis Martin (piano), Daniel Day (bass ), Zeke Martin (drums) on Aug. 4; and A Funky Dance Party with Ivory Jones and White Chocolate, featuring Joey Mazzarella (keyboards), Daniel Day (bass), and Zeke Martin (drums) on Aug. 18.