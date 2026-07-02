News South End Court Named in Honor of WNBA Hall of Famer Michelle Edwards by Special to the Sun • July 2, 2026 • 0 Comments Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Michelle Edwards (left) holds the official green dedication plaque for the newly named Michelle “Ice” Edwards Court alongside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu) at Titus Sparrow Park on Saturday. Community members, friends, and family gather on the lawn at Titus Sparrow Park to listen to remarks from city officials during the Saturday morning dedication ceremony honoring South End native Michelle Edwards