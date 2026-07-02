USS Constitution to get Underway in Honor of Independence Day, America’s 250th Birthday

Special to the Sun

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard on July 4 at 10 a.m.

This underway honors Independence Day, commemorating the American Revolution and the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776, as well as the Freedom 250 celebrations taking place across the nation.

During the underway, USS Constitution will render a 21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m., followed by a 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston, the former site of Edmund Hartt’s shipyard, where the ship was built and launched Oct. 21, 1797.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open for free public visitation Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On July 4th, the ship will be closed to the public in the morning and will reopen for tours at approximately 3 p.m. following her return to port.

All guests age 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally issued photo identification card or passport to board the ship.