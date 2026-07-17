Wu announces final fifa World Cup watch parties at City Hall Plaza

Mayor Michelle Wu announced details for the City of Boston’s final slate of free, family-friendly FIFA World Cup watch parties, including the Semi Final matches, the Third Place Match, and the FIFA World Cup™ Final. These watch parties will bring residents, families and visitors together at City Hall to experience the final matches of the tournament and to celebrate Boston’s summer as a host city.

“This summer, Boston has become America’s best ambassador as a beautiful, welcoming, family-friendly city that is a home for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we enter the final stages of the FIFA World Cup, we are thrilled to collaborate with partners to keep the celebrations going and make the most of this opportunity for our residents, businesses, and all the visitors still enjoying summer in Boston. Thank you to State Street for helping us bring these final World Cup watch parties to City Hall Plaza, and for such strong leadership helping Boston shine throughout this summer.”

The watch parties are part of Mayor Wu’s efforts to host free, communitybased World Cup programming to communities across Boston. The City’s watch parties are made possible in part by State Street.

Saturday, July 18

FIFA World Cup Third Place Match

City Hall Plaza, 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 19

FIFA World Cup Final Match

City Hall Plaza, 3 p.m. ET

To date, the City of Boston has hosted 11 community watch parties across neighborhoods, bringing fans together to watch matches and celebrate the tournament. Previously, the City partnered with Big Night Entertainment Group and The Bowery Presents on earlier watch parties to provide more opportunities for residents, families and visitors to enjoy matches and share in the excitement of the World Cup.

For the latest information and additional details on the City’s watch parties, and a list of free watch parties taking place across Boston, visit: www.boston.gov/watchparties.