North End Historical Museum officially opens to the public

The North End Historical Museum officially opened to the public on Tuesday, July 21, at 3 Prince St. Hours are Tuesday to Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The interactive museum, which was conceived and created by the nonprofit North End Historical Society, covers 400 years of North End history.

Throughout its history, the North End has served as a crucial steppingstone for Boston’s earliest settlers. Beginning with the original 1630 settlers of Boston, the North End remained at the heart of the city’s development throughout the revolutionary era, and over time, the neighborhood became home to waves of Irish, Jewish, Portuguese, and Italian immigrants.

Visit northendboston.org for more information, or to donate to the new museum.

Adults: $10

Seniors, Military, Student (with ID): $8

Youth, ages 13 to 18: $5

Children 12 & under: Free

NEHS Members: Free