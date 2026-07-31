Cambridge Breast Center earns national recognition for patient care

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), a community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston’s metro-north communities, has received a three-year reaccreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program of the American College of Surgeons.

Programs accredited by the NAPBC follow a model that facilitates multidisciplinary, integrated, and comprehensive breast cancer services. The NAPBC focuses on the spectrum of a patient’s journey with breast cancer or breast disease, including prevention, screening, treatment, and survivorship. By setting high standards, NAPBC accreditation guides breast centers in providing comprehensive breast care based on the best available scientific evidence.

NAPBC accreditation shows that the Cambridge Breast Center meets the highest national standards for breast care. Following a rigorous survey process, the center was recognized for providing comprehensive breast care, access to the latest treatment options, a multidisciplinary approach to care, opportunities for clinical trial participation, and patient education and support services.

CHA was the first program in Massachusetts to receive accreditation in 2009, and has consistently been reaccredited during each cycle since. “Maintaining any NAPBC accreditation reflects the Cambridge Breast Center's commitment to delivering high-quality evidence-based and compassionate breast care,” said Michelle Haslinger, MD, director of the Cambridge Breast Center. “National accreditation reinforces the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration, continuous quality improvement, and adherence to regular standards. This helps ensure that our patients receive comprehensive care—from screening and diagnosis through treatment and survivorship—from a team dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes.”

In addition to having a NAPBC-accredited Breast Center, CHA is also an ACS Surgical Quality Partner. Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step. Patients can trust that the care they receive at Surgical Quality Partner hospitals adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality.

Cambridge Health Alliance is an academic community health system committed to providing high-quality care in Boston’s metro-north communities. It includes two acute care hospital campuses, an inpatient child and adolescent psychiatry specialty campus, a network of primary care and specialty practices, and robust community programs through its regional Department of Community Health and the Cambridge Public Health Department. As the sole public hospital in Massachusetts, CHA has expertise in primary care, specialty care, and mental health and substance use services, as well as caring for diverse and complex populations. Its patients have seamless access to advanced care through system affiliations with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mass General Brigham for Children. CHA is a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital and is also affiliated with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and Tufts University School of Medicine.