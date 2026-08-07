Commonwealth Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare on the Common 

By Sun Staff

The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company presented “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Aug. 2, during the 30th anniversary of their Free Shakespeare on the Common. The beloved Boston tradition has once again transformed the park into a captivating outdoor theater, drawing residents and visitors to enjoy classical performance under the stars.

Directed by founding artistic director Steven Maler, this year’s production honors three decades of accessible arts by returning to the very same enchanting comedy that originally launched the annual summer series back in 1996. The performances take place at the historic Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and picnics to enjoy the free, community-driven shows.

For those who have not yet experienced the magic of this anniversary production, there is still time to attend before the season closes. The final performances of the 2026 run will take place through this upcoming weekend.

Remaining performances at the Parkman Bandstand include:

• Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

All performances are free and open to the public. For more information on the production, accessibility services, or advance chair rentals, visit commshakes.org.



Mayor’s Office Photos by Isabel Leon