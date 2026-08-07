Fenway Health and Boston Legacy FC team up to advance health, well-being and belonging

Fenway Health and Boston Legacy FC have announced a new community and health collaboration that brings together two organizations committed to advancing inclusion, health and belonging across Greater Boston. The collaboration will launch during Boston Legacy FC's Pride Match against the Portland Thorns on August 9 at Centreville Bank Stadium, marking the first activation between the organizations.

For more than five decades, Fenway Health has provided equitable, affirming healthcare, education and advocacy, while Boston Legacy FC is building a club that is deeply connected to its community through professional women's soccer and meaningful community engagement. Fenway Health believes that health and well-being are shaped not only by access to high-quality healthcare, but also by opportunities to move, connect and feel welcomed within one's community. That vision aligns with Boston Legacy FC's commitment to creating a welcoming environment and fostering a sense of belonging both on and off the pitch.

“Health is shaped not only by the care people receive, but also by the communities, activities and spaces that help them feel connected, active and supported,” said Jordina Shanks, Chief Executive Officer of Fenway Health. “Boston Legacy FC is creating that kind of inclusive community through sport, and we’re proud to partner with them to advance health, well-being and belonging across Boston, beginning with the Pride Match.”

“Boston Legacy FC is committed to building a club that reflects our city and creates a place where every fan feels welcomed,” said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. “Fenway Health has been a trusted healthcare provider and advocate for Boston’s LGBTQIA+ community and many others for more than 50 years. We’re proud to launch this collaboration with Fenway Health at our Pride Match and look forward to working together to advance health, well-being and inclusion across Boston.”

During Boston Legacy FC's Pride Match on August 9, Fenway Health will be recognized on the pitch as part of the matchday program. Ahead of kickoff, Fenway Health will participate in FanFest, where attendees can learn more about its healthcare services and community programs. Fenway Health employees and their families will also have access to discounted group tickets, along with a limited number of complimentary employee tickets. Additional activations and engagement opportunities will take place throughout the day.

Beyond the Pride Match, Fenway Health and Boston Legacy FC plan to continue working together to explore future opportunities that promote health and well-being, strengthen community connections and advance inclusion throughout Greater Boston.

To learn more about Fenway Health’s healthcare services, become a patient, support its mission, volunteer or get involved, visit www.fenwayhealth.org.