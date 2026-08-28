London’s famous Steakhouse opens in Fort Point, Boston on September 8

Hawksmoor, the London steakhouse group founded by childhood friends Will Beckett and Huw Gott in 2006, opens its first Boston restaurant on September 8 at 15 Necco Street in Fort Point. The 280-seat restaurant includes a main dining room, two private dining rooms, an 18-seat bar with room for 66 more at bar seating, and an outdoor terrace overlooking the Fort Point Channel. Hawksmoor Boston will serve both lunch and dinner, with its signature British Sunday Roast served on Sundays.

“We have been trying to open a restaurant in Boston for years; we love the sense of history, the energy of the people, the restaurant scene here,” said Beckett. “Boston is such a great city, and we’ve really fallen for Fort Point. We can’t wait to become part of the community here.”

Hawksmoor’s approach has always been simple: buy the best, and don’t mess it up. That obsession started with beef, and it’s still at the center of everything on the menu. Hawksmoor works with small, family-run farms and ranches practicing regenerative and sustainable methods, on the belief that good ethics and good flavor go hand in hand. Hawksmoor steaks are seasoned with Maldon sea salt and cooked over sustainable (and incredibly hot!) red and white oak handcrafted charcoal from Virginia. The final piece is resting the steak to lock in the juices and make sure it is as tender as possible when it reaches the guest. In Boston, that means beef from Châtel Farms in Georgia and Grass Run Farms in the upper Midwest. Cuts range from the individual, the ribeye and grass-fed fillet, to the dry-aged sharing steaks: the dictionary-thick Porterhouse and the Long Bone Rib Chop, rested and served in Hawksmoor’s signature cast-iron skillets.

Hawksmoor Boston will also serve the group’s award-winning Sunday Roast, a British weekend tradition upheld at every Hawksmoor restaurant: slow-cooked dry-aged roast beef with giant Yorkshire puddings, beef-dripping roast potatoes, roasted carrots and garlic, buttered greens, and bone marrow and onion gravy. It’s better (and bigger) than brunch!

Every detail of Hawksmoor Boston has been considered, from the paneling to the plates. The restaurant was designed in partnership with Aria Design: dark blue and green paneled walls, leather and velvet seating, and tables topped in wood and brass. There are no white tablecloths and no waiters in black tie; staff are trained to Hawksmoor’s standard and dressed in relaxed clothing, and guests are welcome to do the same.

Hawksmoor Boston opens September 8, 2026, and reservations are now open. To learn more, visit thehawksmoor.com/us/locations/boston, or follow along on Instagram @hawksmoorbos.