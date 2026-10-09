BSHC pays tribute to leaders for outstanding public service and community advocacy at 2026 Legacy of Leading Gala

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC), a private nonprofit Aging Services Access Point that helps older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers access home- and community-based services and supports, has honored Former State Representative Brian Dempsey, President, Dempsey Associates, and Michael Curry, Esq., President and CEO, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, at its 2026 Legacy of Leading Luncheon Gala: Transforming Communities through Service celebration on October 1 at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

State Representative Kate Hogan, Speaker Pro Tempore, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair, House Ways and Means Committee, State Representative John Lawn, House Chair, Joint Committee on Health Care Financing, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Boston Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea, and Denella Clark, President and CEO, Boston Arts Academy Foundation joined more than 250 business and community leaders attending the organization’s signature sell-out event.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz presented Brian Dempsey, a former State Representative and House Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means, with the 2026 Patricia A. Lynch Excellence in Public Service Award for his legislative leadership in expanding economic opportunities across the Commonwealth.

Denella Clark presented Michael Curry, Esq., with the Community Advocacy Award for his leadership in advancing civil rights, health care reform, and health equity.

BSHC is grateful to the Planned Lifetime Assistance Network of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Inc. (PLAN of MA & RI), which has continued its support as Diamond Sponsor.

In addition, BSHC is appreciative for the longtime support of Platinum Sponsor Emily’s Inc., a partner in providing door-to-door food delivery to seniors and family childcare programs in the greater Boston area.

“Both leaders embody exemplary public service by strengthening our communities, and promoting the goal of equity and opportunity for our most vulnerable citizens,” said Chief Executive Officer Meg Hogan. “We are appreciative of the continued support from Emily’s Inc., and all of our sponsors. Their generous support is essential to fulfilling BSHC’s mission of connecting older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers with the resources needed to live independently.”

The event was emceed by Janet Wu, former anchor/reporter, Bloomberg News.

Event proceeds will help BSHC provide essential services for the 13,000 older adults and people with disabilities to remain independent at home, including:

• Nutritious meal delivery to those who cannot leave home

• Care coordination to ensure individuals receive the support they need

• Reduce isolation and loneliness for older adults and people with disabilities

• In-home support that makes daily life safer and more manageable

• Guidance and support for family caregivers

Boston Senior Home Care is a private nonprofit Aging Services Access Point serving 13,000 older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers throughout Boston. Since 1974, the organization has helped people remain independent by providing care management, person-centered planning, caregiver support, and connections to home- and community-based services and long-term support. Working in partnership with health care providers, community organizations, and government agencies, Boston Senior Home Care helps people access the resources they need to live safely, independently, and with dignity. For more information, visit bshcinfo.org.