Moonlight Gala on the Esplanade

The Esplanade Association celebrated its 25th anniversary on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 3, with its annual Moonlight Gala.

At this year’s gala, Alexi Conine, who joined the EA board in 2016 and has served as its chair since 2017, was awarded the Serena Hatch Impact Award.

Bob Doran, one of the greatest champions of EA’s Charlesbank project who died last fall, posthumously received the Charles Eliot Vision Award, alongside Wellington Management, the company he co-founded.

This year’s Moonlight Gala, which is EA’s biggest annual event, raised $1.7 million for the nonprofit organization.