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Moonlight Gala on the Esplanade

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The Esplanade Association celebrated its 25th anniversary on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 3, with its annual Moonlight Gala.

At this year’s gala, Alexi Conine, who joined the EA board in 2016 and has served as its chair since 2017, was awarded the Serena Hatch Impact Award.

Bob Doran, one of the greatest champions of EA’s Charlesbank project who died last fall, posthumously received the Charles Eliot Vision Award, alongside Wellington Management, the company he co-founded.

This year’s Moonlight Gala, which is EA’s biggest annual event, raised $1.7 million for the nonprofit organization.

Musicians Tim Hall and Fiona Stowell entertain event attendees.
Musicians Tim Hall and Fiona Stowell entertain event attendees.
Moonlight Gala co-chairs Michael and Angela Cirami presenting on stage “with” Nicole and Jeff Bellows.
Moonlight Gala co-chairs Michael and Angela Cirami presenting on stage “with” Nicole and Jeff Bellows.
The stage displays the total amount raised by the event.
The stage displays the total amount raised by the event.
Serena Hatch Impact Award recipient and EA Board Chair Alexi Conine and her husband, Steve Conine.
Serena Hatch Impact Award recipient and EA Board Chair Alexi Conine and her husband, Steve Conine.
Jen Mergel, James & Audrey Foster Executive Director of the Esplanade Association, presents the Charles Eliot Vision Award to Jean Hynes and David Doran in honor of Bob Doran.
Jen Mergel, James & Audrey Foster Executive Director of the Esplanade Association, presents the Charles Eliot Vision Award to Jean Hynes and David Doran in honor of Bob Doran.