Back Bay Happenings

•‘Shades of Light’ recital at Trinity Church – Katherine Growdon, mezzo-soprano performs Resphigi’s “Il Tramonto” and Barber’s “Dover Beach” with the Arneis Quartet and Debussy’s “Chansons de Bilitis” and Dutilleux’s bluesy “San Francisco Night” with pianist Linda Osborn in St. Andrew’s Hall on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Parish House of Trinity Church, Copley Square. The performance will be followed by a reception to meet and chat with the artists.

Tickets are $20 each at the door, and admission is without charge for those 18 and under.

•The Boston Public Library holds lightly facilitated conversations once a month in partnership with Living Room Conversations. The conversations are meant to increase understanding and discuss different viewpoints. The next conversation will be on Feb. 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Community Learning Center Classroom in the Johnson Building at the Central Library in Copley Square. The topic is “Relationships over Politics: Connecting with Friends and Family.