South End Dates

•The Blackstone/Franklin Neighborhood Association canceled its January meeting this week due to conflicts with other City events and meetings. However, they will resume meeting in March on the third Tuesday of the month.

•Eight Streets Neighborhood Association did cancel its January meeting, but will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

•The next Union Park Neighborhood Association (UPNA) General Meeting open to all will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center located at 346 Shawmut Ave. (across from Upton St.). The agenda will be sent out in advance of the meeting and will include, among other items, the election of the 2018 UPNA Board. Anyone interested in being placed on the ballot should contact Jamie Fox.

•The South End Forum Opiate Working Group has released its meeting schedule for Winter/Spring 2019. The group will meet at 4 p.m. in the Crosstown Hilton on Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, and May 21.

•The Friends of the South End Library will hold their annual members meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the library. The audience will elected the proposed slate of directors and there will be an update about fundraising efforts for library renovations.

•The Chester Square Neighbors will meet on Weds., Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Hampton House, 155 Northampton St. The meeting will discuss a proposed expansion of 770 Tremont St. (South End Grille) to 14,840 sq. ft. on four floors to have office, restaurant and six apartments. There will also be discussion of the group’s official comment on the Hotel Alexandra development, and a possible winter social event.

•The BPDA will host a general meeting about the Hotel Alexandra on Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., in the St. Augustine-St. Martin Church, 29-33 Lenox St.