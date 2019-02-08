BVNA Executive Committee Votes Not to Oppose Addition to 4 Melrose St.Denies Requested Headhouse

The Bay Village Neighborhood Association Executive Committee voted not to oppose building a two-story addition to the one-family brownstone at 4 Melrose St. while denying the applicant’s request to construct a new headhouse on Monday night at the South Cove apartments.

Tom Calus, a principal for Boston-based TCR Development, has proposed adding two additional stories and a 300 square-foot headhouse, as well as expanding the rear dormer. He is currently seeking zoning variances from the city for height, massing and parking.

Calus, who intends to live there with his family, said, “It’s important to have a building that’s sized appropriately to attract families.”

Also, Calus said that he would be willing to pay up to $50,000 to install security cameras in the neighborhood, which cost around $7,500 each.

The executive committee ultimately rejected the proposed headhouse, despite Calus’ claims that it wouldn’t be visible from any public street.

In another matter, Ben Beck, co-chair of the BVNA Planning Committee, gave an informational presentation on the proposed redevelopment of 19 Isabella St. into a 36-unit residential building, with 22 on-site parking spaces.

Beck said an additional 17 feet, 7 inches would be added above the existing building, bringing the total height to 88 feet, 8 inches.

Neighborhood residents in attendance expressed concern with the proposal, including the number of living units and lack of parking, as well as the expanded roofline, which they said was out of the scale with the neighborhood.

Also, Sarah Herlihy, BVNA senior vice president, said the process with the Motor Mart garage at 201 Stuart St. is still ongoing, and that mitigation for the project needs to be discussed with representatives from the Boston Planning and Development Agency and at the subcommittee level.

Meanwhile, Herlihy said Larry Dicara, a former Boston city councilor and attorney, is representing Patriot Care, a medical marijuana dispensary on Milk Street, that intends to relocate to the Park Square building that houses Mooncusser Fish House while expanding its offering to include both medical and recreational marijuana.

The proposal for the first marihuana dispensary in Bay Village is still in the preliminary stages and expected to be presented during the next working session of the BVNA Planning and Licensing committees on President’s Day, Feb. 18, Herlihy said.