News Briefs

FLYNN FILES HEARING ON AFTER-HOURS WORK IN SOUTH END

Councilor Ed Flynn announced that he will call for a hearing next week regarding the issue of after-hours and weekend construction. Flynn relayed concerns brought to his office from residents throughout District 2 related to construction work being done outside permitted hours – early in the morning, late in the evening, or on the weekend or holidays without permits.

Moreover, community leaders called attention to permits granted for after hours and weekend work in the South End, while others pointed to issues of public safety, rodent control, and adhering to approved plans.

“Whether I am in the South End, South Boston, Chinatown, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, the Bay Village, or Downtown – residents frequently express concerns regarding the issues associated with construction work being done outside of permitted hours, or being done illegally without a permit at all on weekends and holidays,” said Flynn. “I will be calling for a hearing next week as I believe a discussion is warranted when it comes to the process and enforcement, accountability and penalties, and any gaps that exist to help us improve the quality of life for the people of Boston. In addition, we need to ensure developers are making sites secure and safe for our communities in all phases, performing suitable rodent control, and adhering to approved plans.”

CONVERSATIONS WITH CAREGIVERS: AN EDUCATION SERIES

The Dementia Caregiver Support Program of the MGH Division of Palliative Care and Geriatric Medicine is sponsoring our next seminar on Feb. 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Mass. General in the O’Keefe Auditorium. These seminars are for caregivers and people with dementia and focus on topics related to Dementia.February’s speaker is Suzanne B. Hanser, EdD, MT-BC, a music therapy processor at Berklee College of Music and her talk will focus on the healing power of music therapy for people with dementia and their caregivers.Seating is limited. Please call 617-724-0406 to R.S.V.P. Light refreshments will be served, and parking vouchers will be available. There is no charge for this event.

THE THERESA SHOW: ART FIBRE

On Friday, Feb. 8, United South End Settlements (USES) will co-sponsor a silent art auction and reception from 5:30–7:30 p.m., featuring a fiber arts exhibition – The Theresa Show – to raise funds for the Theresa-India Young Ethnic Weaving Scholarship at Massachusetts College of Art and Design.

The Theresa Show exhibition is free and runs from Feb. 9 – March 29. Visitors can view works by emerging and established artists including: Stacy Arman, Geraldine Barney, Malika Crichlow, Eleanor Elkin, Judith P. Felton, Hetty Friedman, Paul Harrington, Lahyla Hyppolite, Patricia McSweeney, David Mynott II, Selena Narovlansky, Jeffrey Nowlin, Rachel C. Oswald, Salomé Deta Pitts, Etta M. Rosen, Susan G. Thompson, Johnetta Tinker and Karen A. Weinhaus.

Each artist is donating a portion of their proceeds from the silent auction sales to the scholarship. The show also includes special donations from fellow artists and friends Paul Goodnight and Reginald L. Jackson, Ph.D.

WARD 4 DEMOCRATIC MEETING

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the South End Library, 6 p.m.: The Ward 4 Dems will be hearing from Liza Ryan of the Massachusetts Immigration and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, Enid Eckstein from the PILOT working group, and local elected officials. Email [email protected] with any questions.

ESPLANADE ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES FROST FIT WINTER SERIES

A new outdoor fitness series encourages people to venture outside and experience the beauty of the Esplanade in winter while kicking off the new year with regular workouts. All are welcome to warm up, score cool swag, and get their blood pumping at the Frost Fit Winter Series Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts with the support of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

This is a first-of-its kind fitness series on the Esplanade! First, every Saturday in February (Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23, with snow dates on March 2 and 9), instructors from the November Project will lead participants through running loops, body-weight exercises, and other fun, energetic activities designed to keep them moving (and therefore warm). Anyone who attends these workouts, which run from 10 to 11 a.m. in front of the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, will receive a Frost Fit Winter Series fleece headband, bagels, coffee, and hot chocolate. Headbands are limited to the first 450 participants.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

•‘Shades of Light’ recital at Trinity Church – Katherine Growdon, mezzo-soprano performs Resphigi’s “Il Tramonto” and Barber’s “Dover Beach” with the Arneis Quartet and Debussy’s “Chansons de Bilitis” and Dutilleux’s bluesy “San Francisco Night” with pianist Linda Osborn in St. Andrew’s Hall on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Parish House of Trinity Church, Copley Square. The performance will be followed by a reception to meet and chat with the artists.

Tickets are $20 each at the door, and admission is without charge for those 18 and under.

•The Boston Public Library holds lightly facilitated conversations once a month in partnership with Living Room Conversations. The conversations are meant to increase understanding and discuss different viewpoints. The next conversation will be on Feb. 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Community Learning Center Classroom in the Johnson Building at the Central Library in Copley Square. The topic is “Relationships over Politics: Connecting with Friends and Family.”

SOUTH END DATES

•The Blackstone/Franklin Neighborhood Association will resume meeting in March on the third Tuesday of the month.

•Eight Streets Neighborhood Association will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 12. State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz will be on hand for a conversation with neighbors, and Danya Kazakavich will have an update on the Blackstone School. There will be a presentation on researching the history of a home by Ed Allan, and President Michael Almond will continue the conversation on trash management. The meeting is at 6:45 p.m. in Project Place.

•USES will have a public meeting regarding the sale of the Tubman House. It will be a time for the community to come out and hear the plan, as well as ask questions about the effects of the sale. The meeting will be Monday, Feb. 25, at 48 Rutland St., South End.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) will meet on Feb. 26 in the surgical wing of BMC’s Menino Pavilion – a new and permanent location for the meeting.

•Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George will hold a campaign kick-off fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at JJ Foley’s in the South End, 117 E. Berkeley St. at 5:30 p.m. Suggested contributions range from $50-$1,000. Senior citizens are complimentary.

•The South End Forum Opiate Working Group has released its meeting schedule for Winter/Spring 2019. The group will meet at 4 p.m. in the Crosstown Hilton on Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, and May 21.

•The BPDA will host a general meeting about the Hotel Alexandra on Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., in the St. Augustine-St. Martin Church, 29-33 Lenox St.

• The Boston Transportation Department is working on changes to the design of Tremont Street between Herald Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard. They have three concept designs — and want feedback. They will host office hours at the South End Library on Friday, Feb. 8, from 3-5 p.m. There will also be a presentation and discussion of the plans on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m., in the Peoples Baptist Church, 134 Camden St.

FENWAY TIMES

•BILLY JOEL RETURNS TO FENWAY PARK

The Boston Red Sox announced that Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park on Sept. 14. He will also be the first artist to be inducted into a Music Hall of Fame display being created this offseason depicting the artists who have had multiple successful shows at Fenway Park. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m..

–Phish will also be playing at Fenway Park on July 5 and 6. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

–The Who will take the stage at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept.13. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

–Zac Brown band will play at Fenway Park on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 8.

•Friday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 9, – Red Bull Crashed Ice | 20,000 expected per day | TBA- TBA.

•LEGACY WORKSHOP SERIES AT THE FCC

The Fenway Community Center will be hosting a series of thought-provoking, creative conversations to celebrate our uniquely lived lives. Three unique sessions will encompass aspects of personalized storytelling, bucket list building, expressions of gratitude, and open contemplation of our own “last words.” The sessions are from 7-9 p.m. on the following Wednesday, Feb. 13, and cost of admission is $105 per person and includes a personal copy of Youlo Pages, the award-winning legacy planner/workbook/journal. To register, go to fcclegacyworkshopseries.eventbrite.com.

•Fenway Community Center is hiring! The community center is looking to hire a Program Coordinator. Visit fenwaycommunitycenter.org/jobs for more information.

•The Fenway Community Center will be holding Coffee with a Cop on Feb. 14 from 9-10 a.m.

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 p.m. and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

SOUTH END AUTHORS BOOK FEST

On Thursday, April 4, from 4-8 p.m., the South End Authors Book Festival committee will be holding its fourth annual event.

The event will be held at Tent City, 130 Dartmouth St., in the Harry Dow Community Room – across the street from the Back Bay Transit Station.

This event is held every year, so that local authors can present their writings to the General Public for sale. Through the years the itinerary has been pretty much the same, authors introducing themselves and their books to the attendees. Guests intermingling with each other discussing the books being presented. All enjoying good conversation centered around a bit of light refreshments and drink. Also, sometime during the evening, a short presentation by a guest speaker. All and all everyone, authors and guests always end up having a good time.

The Festival Committee would like, this year, to offer a special invitation to all the would be young adult/teenage writers in the community to come to the festival to discuss their writings, the authors writings, or just writing in general.