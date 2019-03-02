For the Record

From the Feb. 27 License Board hearing, City Hall:

•SPEAKEASY GROUP, INC. AS G.P. OF SPEAKEASY L.P. D/B/A: STORYVILLE & MINIBAR, 90 EXETER St., Back Bay. Holder of a Common Victualler 7 Day All Alcoholic Beverages License has petitioned to amend the description of the

licensed business – From: In one room on first floor with bar at east wall, main entrance to hotel lobby and exit to Huntington Avenue. In 2 rooms, kitchen and stock room in basement. Sub-Basement for stock also to include an outdoor

seasonal patio on private property from April through October. Capacity breakdown: Minibar – 90 Persons inside (58 seated, 32 standing), Outside – 24; Storyville 420 (144 seated, 276 standing). To: In one room on first floor with entrance/exit to Exeter Street, main hotel lobby, and loading dock. Basement with two rooms with bar at east wall, bar at west wall, and center bar, as well as separate kitchen, stock room, and restrooms. Secondly, has petitioned to remove conditions pertaining to Minibar Patio: 1. Closing hour 12:30 a.m. 2. No more than 24 patrons. 3. Alcohol service with food only. Lastly, has petitioned to change the d/b/a of the licensed business From: Storyville and Minibar To: Storyville.

COMMITTEE ON PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT, AND TRANSPORTATION HEARING:

Order for a hearing on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. in City Hall regarding the MBTA’S Better Bus Project. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Michelle Wu and the Sponsor is Councilor Michelle Wu.

From the Feb. 28 Non-Hearing Common Victualler Hearing, City Hall, 10 a.m:

The Following have applied for a One Day Amendment to be voted on February 28:

•Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02115 have applied for a One Day Amendment to extend closing time to 2 a.m. on March 15 and 16 for and opening event. The event will go from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON WAYS AND MEANS HEARING:

A Feb. 28 hearing at noon in City Hall regarding the FY19 BPS transportation budget. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Ciommo. The Sponsor of the Docket is Councilor Essaibi-George.

From the March 4 Boston Landmarks Design Review meeting, Comm Ave Mall (Collins Statue Clarendon/Dartmouth), 5:30 p.m.

•On Monday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m., the Boston Landmarks Commission Design Review Committee will hold a meeting at the Collins Statue within the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (between Clarendon and Dartmouth Streets) to view a lighting mock-up and discuss renovation of the Patrick Collins statue.

From the March 5 Licensed Premise Violations Hearing, City Hall, 10 a.m.:

•Newbury Fine Dining Limited Partnership, doing business as: Sonsie, 327 Newbury St., Back Bay. Date: 11/17/2018, Assault and battery with dangerous weapon (glass) patron on patron.

•Baseball Tavern, Inc., d/b/a: Baseball Tavern, 1270 Boylston St., Fenway. Date: 11/21/2018: Overcrowding in basement level; 122 found on mechanical count. (Licensed capacity of 106).

•The Metropolitan Club, Inc., d/b/a: Met Prime, 279 Dartmouth St., Back Bay. Date: 11/21/2018: Extension of premise without Boston Licensing Board approval; 27 seats at Saltie Girl.

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION HEARING:

Order for a March 5 hearing at 10 a.m. in City Hall on admission to Boston’s exam schools. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George and the Sponsors are Councilors Kim Janey and Andrea Campbell.

From the March 5 South End Landmarks meeting, City Hall, 5:30 p.m.:

VIOLATIONS

•119 Pembroke St.: Ratification of unapproved work on windows on the front façade.

DESIGN REVIEW

•29 Rutland Sq. (Previously Heard on 11/2018 & 1/2019) At front façade levels G,1,2,3 replace 8 original (6 curved, 4 straight sash) wood, two over two windows and 2 non-original (Fl. G & 1) two over two, wood windows with wood, two over two windows (8 curved and 2 straight sash).

•41 Worcester Sq. (Previously Heard on 1/2019) At rear of the structure, install exhaust vent that rises above the mansard roof.

•18 Holyoke St. At front façade all levels replace 12 original wood, 2 over 2 windows with 12 wood, 2 over 2 wood windows.

•3 Bond St. Remove and replace chimney in kind. At front façade, all levels, replace 6 over 6 windows with 2 over 2 windows.

•157 West Canton St. At front and side façade, all levels, replace six, 2 over 2, wood, bowed windows; seven, 2 over 2, wood windows, and two, 1 over 1, wood windows in kind.

•28 Concord Sq. Install Roof Deck (See Additional Items in Admin Review).

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW

•519 Albany St.; 15A Cazenove Street; 546 Columbus Ave #1 &2; 28 Concord Sq.; 88 Pembroke St.; 20 Rutland St.; 1 Saint Charles St.; 590 Tremont St. #2; 8 Yarmouth St.; 42 West Newton St.; and 70 West Rutland Sq.

COMMUNITY MEETING FOR PROPOSED CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT (253 Tremont St., next to Shubert Theatre): There will be community outreach meeting for a proposed cannabis establishment on March 5 at 6 p.m. in the Revere Hotel.

From the March 7 Tree Removal Hearing, 1010 Mass. Ave., 11:30 a.m.:

• Request to remove 12 public shade trees in the Fenway/Kenmore area:

The request is for the removal of the following 12 trees in the vicinity of Kenmore Square due to redesign of the streetscape as part of a retail and office redevelopment project: one London plane tree measuring 6” dbh (diameter at breast height) located at 648 Beacon Street; one honey locust tree measuring 7” dbh located at 650 Beacon Street; one honey locust tree measuring 6” dbh located at 652 Beacon Street; four red maple trees measuring 4” dbh each located at 660 Beacon Street; two London plane trees measuring 3” dbh each located at 533 Commonwealth Avenue; one London plane tree measuring 8” dbh located at 535 Commonwealth Avenue; one sweet gum tree measuring 9” dbh located at 541 Commonwealth Avenue; and one sweet gum tree measuring 10” dbh located at 19 Deerfield Street.

Public testimony will be taken at the hearing, or may be provided prior to the hearing in writing to the Tree Warden, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rdfloor, Boston, MA 02118, or by emailing [email protected] with “Fenway/Kenmore Tree Hearing” in the subject line. A final decision regarding the request will be made within two weeks of the hearing. For further information, please contact the Tree Warden at 617-635-7275.

COMMUNITY MEETING FOR PROPOSED BAY VILLAGE MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENT (129-133 Columbus Ave. – old Flash’s location):

There will be a community outreach meeting for a proposed marijuana establishment on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Boston Park Plaza, 50 Park Plaza.