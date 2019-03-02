Police Briefs 02-28-2019

D-4 Police News

Food coma

On Friday, Feb. 15, at around 10:15 a.m., police responded to a radio call for a removal at McDonald’s at 540 Commonwealth Ave.

On arrival, officers observed the suspect, who was known to them and had an active warrant out of West Roxbury District Court, sleeping on a bench inside the restaurant. The suspect was removed from the premises and placed in handcuffs due to his violent nature before police transported him to West Roxbury District Court.

Meat and greet

On Sunday, Feb. 17, at approximately 2:07 p.m., police responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering at the Lenox Hotel at 51 Exeter St.

On arrival, police spoke to the hotel’s head of security who said at about 6:43 a.m., an unknown male suspect entered the driveway that leads to the rear of the building and pulled open the doors, which had been previously damaged. The suspect then entered a walk-in cooler and filled two bags with an unknown quantity of meat.

The head of security provided police with a surveillance video showing the apparent theft.

Off-target

On Sunday, Feb. 24, at about 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a radio call to investigate a person at Target at 1341 Boylston St.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the store’s asset protection agent, who said they had a suspect in custody suspected of taking items from the store numerous times over the past week.

The agent said at approximately 1:15 p.m., the suspect entered the store, removed a bottle of liquor from the shelf and took it into the bathroom. Because of the suspect’s high level of intoxication, paramedics were called to remove him from the store.

The suspect returned that evening and stole a bottle of Smirnoff vodka and a package of Fruit of the Loom boxers, with a total value of $41.22.

The suspect told police he had been drinking and didn’t recall EMTs removing him from the store earlier that day. Officers observed the suspect was still wearing a medical bracelet from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and that his speech was slightly slurred. The suspect denied stealing merchandise from the store on previous occasions, but agreed to return the items he had taken that night. Target security and police advised the suspect that he was being trespassed from the store, and would be subject to arrest if he returned there. He will be summonsed to Roxbury District Court on shoplifting charges.