Road Closures

The Boston Marathon and Patriot’s Day Parade will be held on Monday, April 15. The BAA 5K and the Invitational Mile will be held on Saturday, April 13. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Fenway/Kenmore, North End, and Government Center. See http://thebostonsun.com/2019/04/10/boston-marathon-2019-traffic-advisory/ for a full list of road closures, parking restrictions and traffic restrictions for Saturday through Monday. Also note that there will be temporary suspension of USPS mailboxes along the marathon route. Boxes will be pinned shut at the time of the last collection of mail on Friday, April 12 and reopened on Wednesday, April 17.