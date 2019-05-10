News Briefs

Exchange South End Community Space Survey

The upcoming Exchange South End project on Albany Street is calling on the community to help them define a required 30,000 sq. ft. community space that will be located in the development. The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) in collaboration with The Abbey Group developers will be seeking input from neighbors for the space. The survey can be accessed online via the BPDA project website.

However, there will also be open houses on Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. in the Ruth Lillian Barkley Apartments, 1472 Washington St.; and on Weds., May 15, at 6 p.m. in the Flower Exchange Building, 540 Albany St.

Duckling Day May 12

The Friends of the Public Garden will celebrate Mother’s Day with Boston-area families during its annual Duckling Day parade on Sunday, May 12. A beloved tradition for over 30 years, the parade celebrates the children’s classic book Make Way for Ducklings by Robert McCloskey. Every year, hundreds of children parade through Boston’s most picturesque parks, dressed like characters from the story. Led by the Harvard University Marching Band, the parade will begin in the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and end in the Public Garden near the famous Make Way for Ducklings sculptures. Prior to the parade will be Playtime on the Common, a vibrant array of family entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon. All activities are included with event admission. The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 10th) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. For more information or to register, go to http://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/

Urban Garden Contest

Mayor Martin Walsh this week announced the Boston is seeking proposals for creative installations and events at three community gardens as part of the Community Grown program, a three year-partnership between the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, The Trustees, and TD Bank. Now in its second year, the program is seeking ideas for innovative design installations at the Joe Ciampa Community Garden in East Boston, the Berkeley Community Garden in the South End, and the Fenway Victory Gardens that support the gardens’ role in strengthening social connections and creating welcoming spaces. Applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals by 9 a.m. on May 20, 2019.

“Community gardens bring families, friends and communities together, creating stronger connections in neighborhoods throughout our city,” said Mayor Walsh. “Through this partnership, Boston’s green spaces will continue to welcome visitors and provide a free, welcoming space to all across Boston.”

District 8 Candidate Debate

On Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m., Berklee College (160 Massachusetts Avenue), there will be a District 8 candidate debate. Join the Boston Wards 4 and 5 Democratic Committees, Fenway CDC, Fenway Civic Association, Greater Boston Young Democrats, and MassVOTE for a community conversation with the Boston City Council District 8 candidates. Margaret McKenna, President Emeritus of Lesley University and a civic and philanthropic leader in Boston, will be moderating. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/BostonD8Forum.

Lemoine Certified for Ballot

District 8 City Council Candidate Landon Lemoine announced on May 6 that he was certified by the Boston Elections Department for having enough signatures to be qualified for the ballot in September. “This campaign is now moving full steam ahead now that we have been qualified for the District 8 City Council seat. We had dozens of volunteers working every neighborhood last week to meet with residents and ask them for their support in September,” Lemoine said. ”Over the last few days I have spoken with hundreds of residents, who are concerned that the traditional candidates are not doing enough to think differently and solve problems long term. The solutions I am discussing across the city for streets, parks, homes, transportation, etc. are innovative, forward thinking, and will benefit those who need it most.”

Mayor’s Coffee Hours

Mayor Martin Walsh announced his Coffee Hours for the coming spring and summer months. All Coffee Hours run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The schedule is as follows:

•Tuesday, May 14, Fenway, Symphony Park, 39 Edgerly Rd.

•Thursday, May 23, Back Bay, Comm Ave Mall, 15P Comm Ave.

Participants will enjoy coffee and breakfast treats provided by Dunkin’ Donuts and fresh fruit from Star Market. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a flowering plant grown in the city’s greenhouses as a gift from Mayor Walsh. Residents at the event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’ Donuts. Information will be available on City programs from the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Schools, Boston Police Department, and Boston Centers for Youth & Families.

Red Sox Home Games

The Red Sox kicked off the home season this month. Other upcoming home games include:

5/10 vs. Seattle Mariners at 7:10pm

5/11 vs. Seattle Mariners at 1:05pm

5/12 vs. Seattle Mariners at 1:05pm

5/14 vs. Colorado Rockies at 7:10pm

5/15 vs. Colorado Rockies at 7:10pm

5/17 vs. Houston Astros at 7:10pm

5/18 vs. Houston Astros at 7:15pm

Back Bay Happenings

•The Back Bay Association will hold its 96th annual meeting on May 13, 9 a.m., in the John B. Hynes Veteran Memorial Convention Center. Keynote speaker will be Mayor Martin Walsh.

•SAVE THE DATE: A NABB Homelessness Forum will take place on June 17 at 6 p.m. The discussion will focus on homelessness and how it affects the Back Bay and many neighborhoods in the city.

•Cocktails and Collecting Kickoff at Copley Society of Art: Enjoy cocktails, a photo booth, refreshments and networking with young professionals all while learning what Co/So circle events entail. Over 70 Fresh Paint works will be available for attendees to place early silent auction bids before the Gala on May 16. The event will be on May 10 from 7:00-9:00pm.

• 350th Anniversary Celebration at Old South Church: May 12, 1969 was the first gathering of Old South Church, so on May 12 of this year, from 1:00-2:00pm. In the 350 years since, Old South Church has taken bold stances and pursued justice and mercy. The church of Benjamin Franklin and Samuel Adams, of Phillis Wheatley and the Boston Tea Party, they continue to make history in the 21st century. And they think that deserves some celebration! The schedule of events for the day includes:

• 11:00am Festive Anniversary Worship Service

• 12:30pm Ceremony: Heraldic trumpets, dignitaries, an interfaith blessing.

• 1:00pm 350th Birthday Party: Cupcakes & ice cream, magician, games, reenactors, and dance music by Keytar Bear & DJAB Entertainment

• 2:30pm Finale: Pealing of the Tower Bell.

•Coffee With a Cop at Loews Boston Hotel: May 15 from 9-10 a.m. Join your neighbors and Boston police officers for coffee and conversation. No agendas or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood!

South End Dates

•Bikes Not Fights. The Friends of O’Day Park will have a bike rodeo event at O’Day Park on West Newton Street on Saturday, May 11, 1-4 p.m. (rain or shine). Come for a free spring bike tune-up and cleaning. There will be a safety rodeo and obstacle course – as well as games, prizes and ice cream. Helmets are required to ride.

•Tropicaliente! The Hurley K-8 School in the South End will have a Latin Nightclub themed Tropicaliente benefit for the school on Friday, May 10, at the Benjamin Franklin Institute, 41 Berkeley St. Join the Conga Line for their retro Latin Nightclub event. It is the 11th year of the event, and it will go from 7-11 p.m.

•The South End Forum cancelled its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, May 7. The Forum will meet in June before its summer recess.

•The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will meet for its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 6:30 p.m., at the Benjamin Franklin Institute. There will be presentations from the leadership and an election of officers and directors. The Arthur F. Howe Award will be given to former State Rep. Byron Rushing. Speakers will include Gregory Ruffer (BCA); Lecolion Washington (Community Music Center of Boston); Jim Torres (Speakeasy Stage); and Rachel Yurman (Boston Ballet). A reception will follow.

•The next Eight Streets Neighborhood Association will be on Tuesday, May 14, in Project Place at 6:45 p.m. in the second floor. Join Eight Streets for a conversation on all things South End with Mayoral Liaison Faisa Sharif.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet on May 21 in Project Place, 6:30 p.m. On the docket is State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz with a legislative update.

•The Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association will have its next General Meeting on Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in the D-4 Police Station. State Rep. Jon Santiago will be joining neighbors for the meeting to hear concerns and feedback. The annual elections will also take place at the meeting. Those interested in running for a seat on the board have until May 7 to do so.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will meet on Tuesday, May 28, in Boston Medical Center’s Menino Pavilion at 7 p.m. New location, look for the signs through the surgical suite. Also WSANA will be holding elections on May 28 for the executive board. Anyone interested can send an email to the nominating committee, Peter Sanborn, [email protected], and Sahar Zaheer, [email protected]

•The South End Forum Opiate Working Group has released its meeting schedule for Winter/Spring 2019. The group will meet at 4 p.m. in the Crosstown Hilton on May 21. The featured speaker on the agenda will be Human Services Chief Marty Martinez.

•Boston Ward 4 Caucus will be Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m., in the South End Library. The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be hosting its caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Party convention in Springfield in September. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.. All registered Democrats in the Ward 4 (which includes parts of Back Bay, Fenway, and the South End) are welcome. Questions? Email [email protected]

•Josiah Quincy Elementary School 172nd Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser. Enjoy a fun-filled night with a 10-course traditional Chinese banquet, student performance, and online/live auctions. Event to be held on Wednesday, May 15 at Empire Garden Restaurant from 5:30-9 p.m. at 690 Washington St. Online auction items being added daily. All proceeds to fund the school pool and enrichment programs. Visit www.supportjqes.org for more information and to purchase tickets, donate, or view online auction items. Last year’s event was sold out.

Fenway Times

• Fenway Studios is hosting their first springtime Open Studios on Sunday, May 5 from 11am to 5pm. The Fenway Studios are located at 30 Ipswich St.

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

• The BPDA is holding a public meeting for the proposed Kenmore Hotel at 560-574 Commonwealth Avenue on May 8 from 6:00-8:00pm at 610 Commonwealth Ave., first floor. The Proponent proposes to construct a new, 27-story, approximately 389-room hotel surrounded by a new, approximately half-acre public plaza. The Project also includes the demolition of the existing building at 560-574 Commonwealth Avenue, and shifting the building site east, amid the new public plaza. The shift allows construction of a new public street to connect Commonwealth Avenue and Beacon Street, in between the new plaza and the former building site. The Proponent will be responsible for construction of the new public plaza and roadway improvements, which will improve the pedestrian experience in Kenmore Square.