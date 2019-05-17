Annissa Essaibi George Endorses Kenzie Bok for Boston City Council

At-large Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George today endorsed Kenzie Bok, to be the next city councilor representing the District 8 neighborhoods of Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Kenmore, Audubon Circle, Mission Hill, and the West End.

Kenzie’s first citywide endorsement testifies to her deep understanding of how the policies Boston needs to care for its great urban neighborhoods, keep families and seniors in the city, and provide excellent public education are all interlocked with the details of city budgeting and resource management.

“In 2016, I asked Kenzie to serve as my budget director, because I admired her passion for this work, her intelligent grasp on policy, and her commitment to serving her community. Now, as I proudly endorse her candidacy for District 8 City Council, I know that those traits, combined with her years of experience, make her the best possible person for the job,” Essaibi-George said. “Kenzie will be an amazing City Councilor and I look forward to working with her again on behalf of the people of Boston – as we tackle important issues like housing affordability, ensuring every child in Boston has a quality education, and stewarding the fiscal health of our City’s government.”

Bok served as budget director for the Essaibi-George in 2016, where she established a framework for analyzing the whole city budget and focused particularly on the policy work behind Essaibi-George’s advocacy for impactful increases in critical support staff like nurses, psychologists, and librarians across the Boston Public Schools. Since then, Bok has served as the Senior Advisor for Policy and Planning at the Boston Housing Authority.

“In her time at the Boston Housing Authority, Kenzie has been a great ally in my work on behalf of homeless families,” Essaibi-George continued. “She has earned my support because she has the policy experience, the work ethic, and the heart to be a great Councilor for District 8.”

“Annissa is a tireless advocate for Boston’s families, a leader on education and homelessness issues, and a model of the passion and energy you need to be an effective City Councilor,” said Bok. “I loved working as her budget director to manage the City’s financial resources while prioritizing the needs of Boston’s families, and I look forward to collaborating with her again on the City Council.”

Councilor Essaibi-George will join Kenzie this Saturday, May 18 at noon on Beacon Hill to lead a canvass, where neighborhood supporters will champion Kenzie’s ideas for the district. The event will kick off at the corner of Charles and Beacon Streets with remarks from the Councilor. Those who wish to learn more and sign up can email the campaign at: [email protected]

Bok’s campaign shows significant momentum. More than 150 people attended her kickoff event in April in the Back Bay, and nearly thirty volunteers brought her message to Mission Hill residents in early May. In less than a week, her friends and family gathered enough signatures from their neighbors across the district to put her name officially on the ballot. The campaign has raised more than $50,000 since Bok declared her candidacy on March 29th.