Nine New Murals Coming to Ink Underground in Street Art Festival

Back for its second installment, the Underground Mural Project – powered by National Development and curated by Street Theory Gallery – returns to bring together the very best in street art, music, diversity and community to Underground at Ink Block, an epicenter of culture and creativity nestled between the South End and South Boston neighborhoods and under the Expressway.

The first installment of seven murals in 2017 (also curated by Street Theory) created a huge buzz in the public art and South End community, and put Underground on the map as a major destination on Boston. In the last two weeks of June, starting this week, nine additional murals will be installed, creating a public display of 16 large street art murals by local, national and internationally renowned artists.

The artists began working on Friday, June 14, and they will conclude on June 29 in a community block party celebration.

The Underground Mural Project will gather and celebrate creative do-ers through a week of arts programming, education, one-of-a-kind activations and the block party that celebrates a blossoming appreciation for street art as public activation and artistic expressionism.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

•June 14- 21: Artists: Muro, Marka27, Sylvia Lopez-Chavez begin mural installations.

•June 24 – 28: Artists: Silvia Lopez Chavez, GoFive, Indie184, Greg Lamarche “SP ONE”, Dana Woulfe begin mural installations.

•Thurs, June 27: VIP Kick-Off Party + House of Roulx Print Release

6:30 – 9pm A private cocktail reception with the Underground Mural Program’s artist roster, sponsors, VIP’s, local art collectors, influencers and members of the media. Meet and greet with the artists, live music, special cocktails, local bites and first access to the 2019 set of Limited Edition art prints made in partnership with Street Theory Gallery X House of Roulx.

•Sat., June 29: Underground GetDown! Block Party | Location: Underground at Ink Block; 2–6pm Get ready Boston. The Underground GetDown! Block Party will culminate and celebrate the week’s installation of new murals at the Underground Ink Block park. Tickets are required.