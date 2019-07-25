News Briefs

South End Library Announces Closing Plans

The Friends of the South End Library announced closing plans for the library branch this fall in preparation for a partial renovation of the downstairs.

The library will close on Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m., and work will begin on the children and adult areas. The upgrade includes new flooring, a fresh coat of paint, a few additional electrical outlets, a reorganization of the space, new furniture and seating arrangements, as well as a ceiling-mounted movie projector and roll-down screen in the upstairs community room.

The upgrades are paid for by a $132,000 budget allocation and $50,000 raised by the Friends. The library is expected to re-open in February 2020. A larger renovation of the library is in the works, with a 2020 Programming Study determining the scope of that renovation.

Arrest Made in Northeastern Assault

Kennedy Colson, 29, a resident of one of the City’s shelters, was arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, open and gross lewdness, assault and battery, and trespassing. The charges stem from an incident shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, when the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim at a building located on the campus of Northeastern University. At the request of prosecutors, the defendant was ordered held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing. That hearing is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 26. The defendant was also arraigned Tuesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of open and gross lewdness and failure to register as a sex offender. The defendant is accused of exposing himself on an Orange Line train in the area of Forest Hills station while making lewd comments to a female passenger shortly after 1 p.m. that same Thursday, July 18.

Bail was set in the amount of $5,000.

Community Preservation Meeting in Bay Village

There will be a Community Preservation conversation in Bay Village on July 25 at 6 p.m. Join Community Preservation Committee members for a community conversa-tion around the Community Preservation Act, and how residents can use funds to im-prove the neighborhood. Officials will walk everyone through what the Community Preservation Act is, the application process, the timeline, potential projects, and what’s already been funded.

It will be held in the South Cove Plaza, 230 Stuart St.

Parisian Children’s Choir Performs at Cathedral

Le Choeur d’Enfants d’Île-de-France (“The Children’s Choir of Greater Paris”) will perform a unique and free summer concert at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on

Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Under the director of conductors Francis Bardot and Raphaëlle Boutillier, and accompanied by pianist Laurent Jochum, the choir will perform selections by Bach, De-libes, Fauré, Franck, Mendelssohn, Offenbach, Pergolesi, Pulenc, Rameau, and Saint-Saëns. Free admission. Donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit the Jeune Choeur d’Îlede-France and the Cathedral Organ Restoration Fund.

The concert will be at the newly restored Cathedral of the Holy Cross, 1400 Washington St., South End.

Free Walking Tours of the Public Garden

Join the Friends of the Public Garden for Untold Stories of the Public Garden, free walking tours of the first public botanical garden in the United States. Led by a pair of expert volunteer guides, learn about the history, sculpture, and horticulture of the Garden on a tour through this treasured oasis. Tours head out Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. through Labor Day, weath-er permitting. They run about an hour, and start at the Make Way For Ducklings Statue.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Neigh-Borhood Nights This Summer

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is pleased to announce its summer season of the Neighborhood Nights series. On select Thursday evenings (Aug. 1, and Aug. 22 from 5-9 p.m.), the Museum will offer free admission, available on a first come-first served basis. This summer’s series invites visitors to explore themes drawn from the Museum’s new special exhibition Big Plans: Picturing Social Reform, considering histor-ical landscape architecture, and envisioning their own alternative “counter-maps” today. Each Neighborhood Night will feature performances, hands-on art-making, food trucks, a cash bar, and gallery games. Bring friends and family for an engaging, interactive summer evening in the Museum’s beautiful galleries and gardens. For more information about each night, visit gardnermuseum.org.

Back Bay Happenings

• There will be no NABB Green Committee meetings in August.

• Newbury Street will be closed to traffic and become a pedestrian-only walkway from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue on Aug. 25 and Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Open Newbury Street.

South End Dates

•SoWa First Friday

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild invite you to visit SoWa First Friday, free and open to the public! More than 80 artists’ studios at 450 Harrison Avenue in the SoWa Art + Design District in the South End of Boston will be open from 5 – 9 p.m. You’ll meet artists and experience a wide variety of original contemporary art that is available for you to browse and buy. MBTA Orange line to New England Medical Center, then Silver line outbound to Union Park Street. Parking is availa-ble. For more information, please visit http://www.sowaartists.com and http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) has ended its spring meetings. The EBNA has changed its meeting time for the fall, now meeting on the first Tuesday of the month instead of the third Tuesday. They will meet next on Sept. 3.

• An abutters’ meeting has been scheduled for next Wednesday, July 31 in connection with the property at 592 Tremont St. The owner proposes to renew a lapsed license for a 20-occupant lodging house to be located above the House of Siam on the corner of Upton and Tremont streets. The proposal requires approval from the City of Boston’s Licensing Board. The meeting will take place in front of 592 Tremont St. at 5:45 p.m. on July 31. Please direct all questions and concerns regarding this proposal and the upcoming meeting to Faisa Sharif, South End/Bay Village Liaison for Mayor Walsh, at 617-635-4517 or [email protected]

Fenway Times



•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 p.m. and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

•Summer Fitness Series at Symphony Park

Free, age-strong fitness classes at Symphony Park, located at 39 Edgerly Road in the Fenway.

Red Sox Home Games :

7/25 vs. Yankees at 7:10pm

7/26 vs. Yankees at 7:10pm

7/27 vs. Yankees at 4:05pm

7/28 vs. Yankees at 7:08pm

7/30 vs. Rays at 7:10pm

7/31 vs. Rays at 7:10pm