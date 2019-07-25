— Outdoor Summer Activities

Concert Series

Titus Sparrow Concert Series

The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park have a fabulous lineup of concerts throughout the summer on Wednesday evenings and Tuesday mornings (for children). The Wednesday concerts are at 6:30 p.m. and include:

•July 31, Booty Vortex

•Aug. 7, Slim Jim and the Mad Cows

•Aug. 14, Pan Neubean Steel

•Aug. 21 (6:15 p.m.), Eva Davenport

Children’s Concerts, Tuesdays, 10 a.m:

•July 30, Kira Helper

•Aug. 6, Wayne Potash

• Free Summer Concert Series returns to Prudential Center: Summer Tunes with the Berklee College of Music

Sunset Concerts at Symphony Park

Sunset Concerts at Symphony Park feature Berklee musicians in one of Boston’s most charming outdoor spaces, located between Berklee College of Music and Symphony Hall. Concerts will be held, weather permitting, on Tuesdays from July 9 through July 30, starting at 5:30 p.m. This series is brought to you by Berklee College of Music, the Friends of Symphony Park, the Fenway Civic Association, and Boston Parks and Recreation.

•Tuesday, July 30, Natalie Castro – Natalie Castro is a 19-year-old Canadian singer and Berklee College of Music student who began singing at age 4 and hasn’t stopped. Training with vocal coaches such as Paula Griffith, Castro wins over audiences with charisma and humility.

Tito Puente Concert Series

Taking place Thursdays in July and August at 7 p.m. in outdoor locations across Boston (mostly in the South End though), the six-concert Tito Puente Latin Music Series—coproduced by Berklee, City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and IBA Boston—presents a soundscape of live Latin music with a strong salsa influence in parks around the city. Performers include Berklee faculty, students, alumni, and world-renowned artists.

•Thursday, July 25, Alex Avear and Mango [email protected] Mozart Park, JP – Alex Alvear and Mango Blue blend an exciting mixture of musical styles to create a refreshing Afro-Latin and world music sound, featuring songs of celebration and social conscience.

•Thursday, Aug. 1, [email protected] O’Day Park, South End – 3nity, the first all-female Latin band in Boston, Massachusetts, performs music shaped by three cultures: Latin, American, and African.

•Thursday, Aug. 8, [email protected] Mission Hill Playground, 1545 Tremont St. – Colombian artist Alea is a progressive and pioneering artist whose music arrests you with authenticity and honesty. Alongside brilliant performers such as Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza, Franco Pinna, and Juan Ruiz, she delivers a high-energy performance that traces the musical heritage of many Latin American countries.

•Thursday, Aug. 15, En Tall featuring Sheila del [email protected] LoPresti Park (33 Sumner St., East Boston) – With a different sonority and an unusual format, En Talla displays influences from Latin jazz, Afro-Cuban, and traditional Cuban music.

City of Boston Neighborhood Concert Series

•Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m. @Blackstone Square, South End – Soul City Band.

•Friday, July 26, 7 p.m. @Clifford Park, Newmarket – Magnum Sound.

•Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. @Highland Park, Fort Hill Roxbury – Jazz at the Fort featuring The Fred Woodard Collective.

City of Boston Fitness Series (through Sept. 2.)

•Salsa Dancing (SITP) in Blackstone Square (South End), every Monday, 6 p.m. A free and popular outdoor summer series for all ages, backgrounds and abilities, SITP is an innovative community engagement project in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) Blackstone Community Center that transforms public space for public benefit through music, dance and education. A public health initiative, featuring movement as a key to wellness, it draws hundreds of people from all walks of life.

•Chair Yoga at Symphony Park (Fenway), every Tuesday, 10 a.m.

•Cardio Dance at McLaughlin Playground (Mission Hill), every Tuesday, 6 p.m.

•QiGong in Eliot Norton Park (Bay Village), every Wednesday, 10 a.m.

•Tai Chi (through July 26) in Symphony Park (Fenway), every Thursday, 10 a.m.

•Yoga on Boston Common, every Thursday, 6 p.m.

Movie Nights

Sunset Cinema at the Museum of Fine Arts

With the return of summer comes the next wave of Sunset Cinema! The free outdoor film series features a varied lineup of recent hits, perfect for viewing under the stars.

Remaining films include:

Aug. 15 at 6.:30—2001: A Space Oddyssey

Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.—Us

All screenings take place on the Huntington Avenue Lawn, and are preceded by art making and lawn games starting 90 minutes before the film begins. No ticket is required. Bring a blanket or low chair (maximum 3 feet high), a picnic supper, and nonalcoholic beverages to enjoy during the film. Beer, wine, and snacks are available for purchase.

Prudential Center Announces Free Family Film Festival Line-Up

With free, family-friendly movies shown under the stars, the Prudential Center Family Film Festival is a great summer night out. Entertainment, children’s activities and giveaways will start at 6 p.m.. All movies will start every Saturday at sundown. Rain dates will be held the following Tuesday.

2019 Movie Schedule

July 27: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug. 3: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 10: Smallfoot

Aug. 17: Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Come in early and grab dinner or snacks to enjoy during the movie! Picnic blankets and beach chairs are welcome. Spend just $10 and receive discounted parking in the Prudential Center Garage (restrictions apply).

Closed captioning will be provided for all movies.

Jazz and Blues at Library Park, Hosted by Pat Loomis

Saxophonist Pat Loomis has booked special guests to play four outdoor jazz and blues concerts in Library Park (South End) on Tuesdays, July 23, July 30, August 20 and August 27 at 6:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows.

•JULY 30: New York-based pianist/composer Kevin Harris

•AUGUST 20: vocalists Nephrok and the Motown Masterpiece Orchestra

•AUGUST 27: The A-Beez, A Boston-based music collective with its roots in soul, funk, and R&B.