BPS Launches Satellite Registration Center in South End

Boston Public Schools (BPS) Supt. Brenda Cassellius announced 11 “Neighborhood Registration” satellite locations to be held at community centers throughout the city for the next three Saturdays, including one in the South End on Aug. 24.

This initiative aims to reach families new to Boston and BPS who have not yet registered their students for the upcoming school year, making the registration process more convenient and accessible to parents and families.

“Getting out into the community to bring resources to our students and families for the new school year is critical,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “Through these satellite neighborhood registrations, the Boston Public Schools will be able to better support the many families who are new to Boston and are looking for guidance on how to navigate the school registration process. I appreciate Superintendent Cassellius’s commitment to making it easier for families to register their students and be ready for the first day of school.”

The South End satellite center will be at South End Blackstone Community Center, 50 W. Brookline St. on Aug. 24.

The average number of student registrations in August and September over the last three years is approximately 2,700.

Neighborhood Registration sites will offer the same services available at the district’s four Welcome Centers in Dorchester, East Boston, Roslindale, and Roxbury. Families registering their students for school at a Neighborhood Registration site or a Welcome Center must bring:

•The parent/guardian’s picture identification (ID);

•The student’s original birth certificate, passport, or I-94 form;

•The student’s up-to-date immunization record(s);

•And, two proofs of residency.

The first day of school for the 2019-20 school year is Thursday, September 5, for grades 1-12; and Monday, September 9, for preschool (K0, K1) and Kindergarten (K2) students.