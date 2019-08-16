Newest Members of Red Sox Scholars Class Feature Local Students

The Boston Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation introduced the newest class of Red Sox Scholars on Sunday, June 23, at Fenway Park in a ceremony before the Red Sox-Blue Jays game. Now in its 17th year, the Red Sox Scholars Program is presented by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), the Official Hospital and Official Health Care Provider of the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park.

This year’s induction of 13 new seventh-graders brings the total number of Red Sox Scholars to 301. In addition to the new scholars, the induction celebrated members of the program who are graduating high school and college. Scholars from each of the previous 16 years were also in attendance. Local scholars included:

• Wilson Villafane

Age: 14

Neighborhood: South End

School: Hurley K-8 School

Achievements: Wilson enjoys drawing and playing video games and soccer. He is very service-oriented and is an active member at his church. His favorite subjects are math and art, and he dreams to be an architect and inspire others – just like his family has inspired him. Wilson received the ‘Hurley Hawk Award’ for being respectful and encouraging of his peers.

• Karina Melendez

Age: 13

Neighborhood: Kenmore/Fenway

School: UP Academy Charter School Boston

Achievements: Karina is a ‘Straight A’ Student and has received ‘Highest Honors,’ ‘Student of the Month,’ and ‘Student of the Quarter’ at her school for exceeding expectations and achieving academic excellence. In her free time, Karina enjoys playing basketball and swimming because it gives her the opportunity to meet new people, work as part of a team, and tackle new challenges.