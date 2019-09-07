News Briefs

Bostown Music Festival

What: The Bostown Music Festival, hosted by Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, will continue the tradition established by the Beantown Jazz Festival – the annual music-centered celebration drawing thousands of neighbors, friends, and visitors, for nearly 20 years. It will be an open air festival inclusive of local vendors, live music, food and comfort fare. The event is free and open to the public with the expressed intent of building community using food, music, and the arts as the connecting fiber.

Where: Columbus Ave – Between Douglas Park and Massachusetts Avenue.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

South End Library Programs

South End Writes at the South End Library will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. Filmmaker Katrina Browne, a descendant of the largest slave-trading family in the U.S., traced the geographic, historical and political legacy of her ancestry, together with eight of her cousins, to produce a documentary movie, “Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North.” One of the cousins, Dain Perry, and his wife Constance, who is a descendant of slaves, have conducted some 350 screenings and facilitated conversations in more than 160 cities across the country, including many libraries and churches. Both active in the Episcopal Church, they will facilitate a discussion about the subject after the movie’s showing.

Mother of Murder Victim Delivers DA Rollins’s Written Testimony to Legislature

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins last week ceded her time before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security for the mother of 14-year-old murder victim Da-Keem Galloway, who addressed the committee in support of legislation filed by Rep. Chynah Tyler to prevent gun violence in our communities. “While Massachusetts has some of the country’s strongest gun control legislation and one of the lowest gun death rates, there have already been 30 homicides this year. This past weekend alone, there were multiple shootings in our Boston neighborhoods, one of which resulted in death,” District Attorney Rollins said in her written testimony in support of the four bills filed by Rep. Tyler. District Attorney Rollins’s written testimony was hand-delivered on her behalf by Charmise Galloway. Ms. Galloway’s son, Da-Keem Galloway, was shot and killed as he and other teens walked to a bus stop in the area of Hazelwood Court on June 10, 2004. At District Attorney Rollins’s request, Ms. Galloway delivered remarks before the committee about the gun violence that stole her son 15 years ago and continues to harm her community.

“The young man that murdered my son used an illegal firearm. He is currently at MCI-Norfolk serving a life sentence. Although the person who killed my son has been held accountable, nothing will bring Da-Keem back,” Ms. Galloway told the members of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security during today’s hearing. Rep. Tyler’s four bills strengthen Massachusetts’s gun laws and help prevent firearms from ending up in the hands of those who are not permitted to possess a gun. Specifically, H. 3780 would limit most gun buyers from purchasing more than one firearm in a 30-day period; H. 3781 would prevent gun dealers from delivering a firearm within 10 days of the submission of an application to purchase a gun; H. 3782 proposes updated reporting requirements for gun dealers; H. 3783 would require annual inspections of licensed firearms; and H. 3927 would increase the penalties for straw purchasers.

BVNA 48th Annual Neighborhood Block Party

Tickets for the 48th Annual Neighborhood Block Part are on sale now! The Block Party will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Melrose St. between Church and Arlington streets. Everyone is welcome, members of the BVNA and non-members, so please invite your neighbors to join us! Early bird pricing is available for BVNA members through Sept. 16. Discounted tickets are available for Seniors 65+, students, and children ages 14 and older. Children ages 13 and under will be admitted free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are available on the BVNA website.

2019 Boston Charter Day Event Schedule Announced

The Partnership of Historic Bostons will host series of events and lectures this fall examining the network of institutions—religious, civic, commercial and familial—that held together Boston’s Puri- tan community at a time when it’s survival was threatened.The series, “Puritan Primetime: Politics, Faith, Children and Money in 17th century Boston and New England,” will begin on Sept. 8 and continue into November. “Puritan Primetime” is the centerpiece of the Partnership’s annual commemoration of Boston Charter Day—officially Sept. 7, 1630— the day that the Puritan settlers named Boston, Dorchester and Watertown. This year’s program includes lectures by distinguished scholars on Boston’s earliest economy, the influence of the Quakers on religious life, Puritan family life, and a survey of the ways in which artistic, literary, and historical representations of the Puritans have changed over time. The Partner- ship will also lead walking tours through old Boston in September and October.

For more information about the Partnership of Historic Bostons and a list of scheduled events, visit http://www.historicbostons.org/home.html.

Back Bay Happenings

•There will be no NABB Green Committee meetings in August.

• Newbury Street will be closed to traffic and become a pedestrian-only walkway from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Open Newbury Street.

South End Dates

•There will be a general meeting to review the project at the Tubman House on 566 Columbus Ave. on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Tubman House. The property is proposed to be sold to New Boston Ventures by non-profit USES. There was a great deal of controversy and discord at the last meeting. The jury is still out on whether there will be a repeat of that raucous affair.

•The Friends of Chester Park are pleased to announce a special outdoor screening of ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ on Sunday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. in Chester Park. There will be free ice cream, courtesy of the Boston Police Department, and bring chairs and/or blankets for lawn seating. The Friends would like to extend their gratitude to the Boston Parks Department and Boston Police Department for their support.

•The next Pilot Block Neighborhood Association membership meeting will be held at the South End Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

•South End Open Studios will take place on Sept. 23 and 24 at various studios across the neighborhood. Stay tuned for more details.

•The next Blackstone/Franklin Squares Neighborhood Association meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in the D-4 Police Community Room.

•The next South End Forum meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the South End Library community room at 6 p.m. Mayor Martin Walsh will join the meeting with several senior officials from his administration for their annual Q&A. Other agenda items to be announced.

•South End Open Studios. The United South End Artists has announced that the 2019 Open Studios will take place at locations across the South End on Sept. 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet next on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Project Place.

Fenway Times

• Boston Arts Academy selects new arts dean— longtime BAA faculty member Tyrone Sutton

Boston Arts Academy kicks off the school year this week with a new Arts Dean – Dorchester resident Tyrone Sutton has been named Arts Dean of Boston’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. Sutton is responsible for cultivating and connecting creative ideas among faculty, staff and students. He will serve as the school’s third Arts Dean. Sutton has worked at BAA since 2008, teaching freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors in various courses including vocal technique, vocal jazz, music theory, musical theater and music history. He previously served as chair of the Humanities department and co-chair of the Music department.

• The Fenway Victory Gardens annual FensFest will take place on Saturday, September 7 from 11:00am-3:00pm at Central Meadow, 1200 Boylston St.There will be barbecue food, games, live music, and a raffle. There will also be a “White Elephant” sale at the event, in which household items, garden extras, books, etc. can be sold and all proceeds will be donated to the Fenway Garden Society. Visit fenwayvictorygardens.org for more details.

• The fourth Annual Taste of the Fenway will be on Thursday, September 12 from 5-7pm on Van Ness St. from Kilmarnock St. to Richard B. Ross Way. This outdoor festival will feature talented chefs from Fenway’s finest restaurants, live music, and interactive art. You and your guests will savor delicious tastings of food, beer, wine, while enjoying a fun evening in the Fenway. Each ticket is $50 and includes all-you-can eat food and drink tastings. Get your tickets or become a sponsor at tasteofthefenway.org. For inquiries, please contact Iris Tan at [email protected] or (857) 234-6509.

• The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

Join your neighbors for these classes, sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Boston Public Health Commission, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, with support from the Mission Hill Fenway Neighborhood Trust. All classes take place in the park at 10:00 a.m.; in event of rain, classes will be held at 100 Norway Street:

• Chair Yoga: Tuesdays, June 4 – September 24

Fenway Park Happenings:

Friday, Sept. 13 – The Who Concert; 5 – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14- Billy Joel Concert; 5 – 10:30 p.m.

Red Sox Home Games:

9/5 vs. Twins at 7:10 p.m.

9/6 vs. Yankees at 7:10 p.m.

9/7 vs. Yankees at 4:05 p.m.

9/8 vs. Yankees at 8:08 p.m.

9/9 vs. Yankees at 7:10 p.m.