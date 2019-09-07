Police Briefs 09-05-2019

No Walk in the Park

On Saturday, Aug. 31, at about 8:18 a.m., an officer assigned to District 4 responded to the Boston Medical Center emergency room at 850 Harrison Ave. on a radio call for an assault-and-battery report.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim, who said at about 7 a.m. that day, he was in a park in the area of Washington Street, which is believed to be Franklin Square Park, when a male suspect approached the victim and asked him for money.

When the victim informed the suspect that he didn’t have any money for him, the suspect repeatedly struck him in the face with a closed fist. The victim also said as he attempted to use his legs to deflect the suspect, the suspect began going through the victim’s pockets. The victim said he then gave the suspect “a couple of dollars” in hopes that the suspect would leave him alone.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect and said while he doesn’t know his name, he has seen him in the area of the Barbra McInnis House at 780 Albany St. on numerous occasions.

At this time, the officer observed a large contusion on the left side of the victim’s face, as well as a small laceration adjacent to his eye, which was swollen shut.

Hand of Fate

On Saturday, Aug. 31, at approximately 11:10 a.m., police responded to a radio call to investigate a person at 700 Boylston St.

On arrival, the officer observed that Transit Police had already separated the suspect and were taking their statements.

The victim said she had been sitting on the steps of the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library when an unknown male suspect approached the victim and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of the face. The victim said she ha never seen or met the suspect before, nor did she know what prompted him to assault her.

The victim declined medical attention at this time and said she would seek it herself, if necessary.