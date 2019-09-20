City Rolls out New Voting Equipment

New voting equipment is coming to a polling location near you—starting next week with the preliminary election.

Election Commissioner Eneida Tavares told the Sun that the new machines are very similar to the old ones—“voters are not really going to notice a difference,” she said, however, they do have new features that will add to the security of the machines. The method of voting remains the same: voters will still fill out a paper ballot and feed it to the machine.

Due to the aging infrastructure of the other models, Tavares said that it was time to upgrade the machines. Other features of the new machines include a larger screen, as well as the availability of multiple languages. These machines can also hold more ballots, so they will have to be opened less often to remove cast ballots to make room for more, Tavares said. This will also create fewer jams within the units.

Tavares said that for the upcoming preliminary election, voters wishing to vote by absentee ballot must do so by noon on September 23. Applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by the same time.

For in-person voting, polls will be open from 7:00am to 8:00pm across the city on September 24. To find your polling location, visit the City of Boston’s Election site and type in your address.

For the upcoming election, there are four open seats for At-Large City Council and 13 candidates. There are five candidates for District 8 City Council, one of which will replace incumbent councilor Josh Zakim and serve the neighborhoods of Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Kenmore, Mission Hill, Audubon Circle, and the West End. In ballot order, they are: Jennifer Nassour, Helene Vincent, Kenzie Bok, Montez Haywood, and Kristen Mobilia.