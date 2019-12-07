News Copley Square Tree Lighting by The Boston Sun Staff • December 7, 2019 • 0 Comments Haidyn Redmond, Nicole Bartholomew, and Neeharika Chanda take a photo with the illuminated Copley Square Holiday Tree before ducking inside the Langham Hotel for cocoa and refreshments on Monday, Dec. 2. The Friends of Copley Square and the City’s Parks Department – along with many happy holiday revelers – braved the elements to light the tree this year come what may. Last year, torrential rain postponed the lighting of the tree, and no one was about to let that happen again.