News It’s a Snow Day! by The Boston Sun Staff • December 7, 2019 • 0 Comments QUIET PEACE: A solitary woman and her dog quietly stroll through an empty Peters Park in the South End on Tuesday afternoon during the height of the season’s first snowstorm. The long-duration snow event dropped only about seven inches of snow on the neighborhood, but lasted more than 24 hours before it subsided. It was the beginning to what many professionals believe will be a long and drawn-out snow season this winter.