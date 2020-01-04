State of the City to Be Held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Back Bay

The annual State of the City address by Mayor Martin Walsh will take place in Symphony Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The address will follow the swearing in of the new City Council – which includes several new members joining returning incumbents. That is expected to happen on Jan. 6 in the City Council Chambers, though it hasn’t yet been completely finalized. Roxbury/South End Councilor Kim Janey is said to have the votes to become the new Council President, taking the gavel from outgoing president Andrea Campbell, of Mattapan.

Walsh hasn’t given any clues as to what he will talk about, but likely he will address national issues once again with the impending 2020 National Election now at the doorstep. In last year’s address, Walsh focused almost exclusively on how Boston has done better than the federal government, and talked extensively about national policies and how they did or did not relate to Boston.

Very little last year was shared about progress in the neighborhoods, and nothing was unveiled for the downtown neighborhoods in regards to new policies or initiatives.

This year likely won’t be much different, as the mayor is expected to prop up the Democratic party once again in his speech. However, with so much happening in Boston in 2019 and forward to 2020, there will likely be a little more local policy unveiled on Jan. 6 than there was in last year’s speech.

One must tune in to find out though.

The speech will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave.