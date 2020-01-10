News Briefs

Christmas Tree Recycling

Christmas tree recycling will take place on the first two weeks of January, from the Jan. 6 week of collections to the Jan. 13 week of collections.

All ornaments and lights should be removed from the tree and it should be placed bare on the curb for the neighborhood’s first recycling day. It should be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. for pickup. The tree will get shredded at a central facility and then used as compost in various Boston parks next spring. After the first two weeks, trees will be collected as trash and will go to the incinerator/landfill with the regular trash.

Back Bay Happenings

•Boston Common Master Plan Open House

Join the Friends, the City of Boston, and Weston & Sampson for the Second Boston Common Master Plan Open House at the Josiah Quincy School Auditorium in Chinatown, 152 Arlington St., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The Open House format will include a slideshow presentation, question and answer period, and an opportunity for active participation within small breakout groups. Your continued participation is cru-cial in planning the brightest future for Boston Common.

• SAVE THE DATE for a new winter event on Boston Common! To celebrate our 50th Anniversary, on Sunday, February 9, the Friends of the Public Garden will be sponsoring Skating with Friends, FREE skating for all on the Frog Pond! Stay tuned for more up-dates.

South End Dates

•The Sound End Forum Opiate Working Group next meets on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. in the Hampton Inn and Suites, Mass/Cass.

•The Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. in the D-4 Police Community Room, Harrison Avenue.

Fenway Times

The Time Out Market Truck, fueled by hot cocoa and treats, launches today, Jan. 9 at The Rink at 401 Park. The refurbished vintage truck will be located on Time Out Market’s patio alongside Fenway’s first ice skating rink. The Time Out Market truck will be serving hot cocoa, cider, soft drinks, cookies and snack bars. The hours of operation are: Thursday and Friday 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.. Additionally, MasteChef’s MasterBuds World Fusion Tour 2020 is coming to Boston at Time Out Market this Saturday, Jan. 11. Between 5-10 p.m., join Master-Chef Season 10 contestants, the “MasterBuds” chefs Subha R a.m.iah, Noah Sims, Nick DiGiovanni, Kenny Palazzolo and two guest chefs, for a unique culinary and cultural experience in Boston. Guests will have access to a-la-carte menu choices for 1, 3, or 5 dishes from the Masterbuds in the demo kitchen. VIP tickets allow an opportunity to meet and greet and taste each of the featured chef’s dishes.Attendees of the event will enjoy delicious plated dishes handcrafted by Chefs Subha, Noah, Nick, Kenny, and guest Chefs Anthony and Becca over music, networking, and beverages at Time Out Market.

Guests have 3 dining options:

1. A single (1) dish from any one of the chefs for just $18/dish.

2. A three (3) dish experience for $50/pp – Three dishes (an appetizer, a main dish, and a dessert)

3. A VIP five (5) dish experience $75/pp – The 5 dish experience served by your favor-ite MasterChef contestants. Enjoy a meet and greet and a saving of $15 for the 5 dish-es. LIMITED TICKETS WILL BE SOLD ON SITE-based on availability and while supplies last. Full cash bar is available for guests 21+. Tickets are available now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/masterbuds-world-fusion-tour-2020-boston-tickets-87710320931

• Fenway Center Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting

The BPDA will host a Citizens Advisory Committee meeting on January 21 from 6-8pm at the Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St. Please note that the purpose of this meeting is different than that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropri-ate community benefits to offset those impacts. CAC meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and CAC members. The proponent proposes changes to the previously approved Fenway Center Phase 2 project. The re-vised program consists of 692,000 square feet of lab space, which includes associated office and support spaces, along with 48,400 square feet of ground floor retail space. The Proponent proposes to construct approximately 501 parking spaces as a compo-nent of Phase 2, for a total of 790 Project parking spaces. The Project Change will therefore reduce the overall project parking count by approximately 550 spaces as compared to the previously approved project.

•Select Red Sox 2020 Tickets on Sale Now

Red Sox 2020 “Sox Pax” and single-game tickets for select April, May, and September games are on sale as of today. Tickets are available online at redsox.com and by phone at (877) RED-SOX9. “Sox Pax” are packs of three or four games with a variety of date and seat options, including Interleague games, summer weekend games, and matchups against the Yan-kees and Cardinals. You can view these purchase options here. There will be a limit of three Sox Pax (up to four tickets each) per person, and 12 single-game tickets per transaction.

• 2020 Fenway Concerts Announced To Date

• June 21, 2020: James Taylor with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin

• June 24, 2020: Maroon 5 with Leon bridges and Meghan Trainor

• August 25, 2020: Motley Crue & Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

• August 27, 2020: Green Day with Fall Out Boy and Weezer

• August 28, 2020: Billy Joel