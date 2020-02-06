Elected officials weigh in on proposed transfer of Storrow and other city parkways to MassDOT

Lawmakers are now weighing in on Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposal to transfer jurisdiction of Storrow Drive and three other parkways in the City of Boston – including in the Fenway – from one state agency to another.

“I’m disappointed in the Governor’s proposal, and will make sure that Storrow Drive remains a parkway and not a highway,” State Rep. Jay Livingstone wrote.

Outside sections included in the Governor’s House 2 state budget proposal would transfer ownership of Storrow, as well as Soldiers Field Road, Morrissey Boulevard and Day Boulevard, from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

“I think that this proposal merits careful study and discussion. I am not opposed to the transfer per se,” State Sen. Will Brownsberger wrote. “DCR has not been able to stay ahead of maintenance and improvement needs on urban roads. But we do need to make sure that the parkway character of these roads will be preserved.”

This proposal is the first step in finalizing the Fiscal Year 2021 State Budget and potentially transferring the roadways to MassDOT. If it is approved by legislators, this change could come as early as August.