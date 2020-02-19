Police Briefs 02-20-2020

Charlatan churchgoer

On Monday, Feb. 10, at around 11:37 a.m., an officer responded to a radio call for a suspicious person at the First Lutheran Church of Boston, located at 299 Berkeley St.

On arrival, the officer met with the caller, who said at approximately 10:32 a.m. the previous day, an unknown male suspect walked onto the property, opened a door and began looking in windows.

A church member approached the suspect, who said he attends Fisher Collage and lives in Dorchester.

The suspect left at about 10:34 a.m., but returned at around 11:45 a.m., at which time he attempted to walk down to the basement multiple times, even as church members physically prevented him from doing so.

The suspect was then observed photographing signs on the premises before leaving the property.



Alarming incident

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at approximately 3:26 a.m., police responded to an alarm call at Sweetgreen at 800 Boylston St.

Upon arrival, police met with Prudential Mall security before walking over to the restaurant and observed that a glass door had been broken on the side of the building facing Belvidere Street.

Police conducted a protective sweep of the premises and saw that two broken cash boxes and cabinets in the rear of the store were left open. It was unknown at this time what had been taken from the business.

A surveillance video shows a male suspect leaving the business and heading in the direction of Belvidere Street and Huntington Avenue.



Funny money

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, at about 4:50 p.m., police responded to a radio call for counterfeit money passed at McDonald’s at 540 Commonwealth Ave.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the restaurant manager, who said at approximately 4:36 p.m., an unknown male suspect used a counterfeit $20 bill to make a $3.52 purchase. Afterwards, the manager realized the bill was counterfeit and confronted the suspect. The suspect replied that he would “pay back the money later” before fleeing the restaurant on foot.

The manager also said the suspect was accompanied by another man who also attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, but he confiscated it before the man could purchase anything.

Police seized the counterfeit bills as evidence and searched the area for the suspects to no avail.

The restaurant will provide police with a surveillance video of the incident.