Police investigate religious symbols painted on Shawmut Ave. doors

Boston Police and detectives from D-4 are investigating a graffiti incident on Shawmut Avenue in the South End where religious symbols were painted on doors.

Capt. Steve Sweeny said there were two instances of the Star of David being painted in yellow on front doors in the 400th block of Shawmut Avenue. The calls came into police on Saturday morning. It is believed the vandalism occurred sometime between Friday night and early Saturday.

Police at D-4 and at headquarters are looking into the matter to determine if there is a threat involved with the graffiti, and they are reviewing surveillance footage from the immediate neighborhood.

The matter does remain under investigation.