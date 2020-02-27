From the Feb. 25 License Board meeting, City Hall:

•DEB Group, LLC D/B/A: El Jefe’s Taqueria, 80 BOYLSTON St., Back Bay. Has applied for a Common Victualler License to be exercised on the above – 1,082 Sq. Ft kitchen, serving line and dining room, two unisex bathroom, 172 sq. ft. storage room with office and walk in. Manager: John Schall. Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

•5517 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE 461 BOSTON, LLC D/B/A: AKELIUS; 461 MASSACHUSETTS Ave., South End. Has applied for a Lodging House License to be exercised on the above – Five story building with basement. There are a total of 17 rooms. There are two rooms in the basement and three rooms on floors 1-5. Manager: Raquel Thompson.

•VERDI, LLC D/B/A: 5 NAPKIN BURGER, 105 HUNTINGTON Ave., Back Bay. Holder of a Common Victualler 7-Day All Alcoholic Beverages License has petitioned to transfer the license and location from the above – To: Third Door Hospitality, LLC 100 Federal Street Boston, MA 02110. Restaurant Space: In one large room on ground floor with entrance on Congress Street, with dining area and bar, kitchen and restrooms (4,200 sf) as well as upper mezzanine space with second bar and dining area, additional restrooms, private dining area and access elevator (2,570 sf). Basement for storage (1,361 sf). Seasonal (April October) outdoor patio along Congress Street on private property. Atrium Space: 1. In addition to the Restaurant Space, in a certain delineated portion of the building’s atrium space along Congress Street known as “Kiosk Premise” on the floor plan, for additional restaurant space and auxiliary

service bar during normal hours of operation of the restaurant. 2. During special events, the atrium space shall expand to cover the entirety of the building’s atrium space as shown on floor plan known as “Atrium Premise” excepting only that certain area in the middle of the atrium as shown on the Atrium Premise plan comprised of existing licensed area for a separate common victualler license. Mevzad Durakovic, Manager. 2 a.m. Closing Hour.

•AREA FOUR CENTRAL OPERATING, LLC D/B/A: A4; 275 ALBANY St., South End. Holder of a Common Victualler All Alcoholic Beverages License has petitioned to transfer the license and location from the above – To: Pressed Huntington Cafe, LLC d/b/a Pressed 105 Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02199. In one large room on ground floor with seating areas and bar, kitchen, storage space and restroom, additional room in rear for additional seating, as well as office and additional storage space, with seasonal (April November) outdoor patio on private property 10 p.m. Closing Hour along Huntington Avenue. Saumil Patel, Manager. 2 a.m. Closing Hour.



From the Feb. 27 Public Improvement Commission meeting, City Hall Rm. 801, 10 a.m.:

•On a petition by ExteNet Systems Inc. for a Grant of Location with lead company status and no participants to install new telecommunication conduit with City shadow within the following public ways in Boston Proper: Berkeley Street – at Commonwealth Avenue; Clarendon Street – at Commonwealth Avenue; Dartmouth Street – at Commonwealth Avenue; Fairfield Street – at Commonwealth Avenue; Hereford Street – at Commonwealth Avenue.

•East Canton Street, East Dedham Street; Boston Proper – Pedestrian Easements, Specific Repairs – On a set of petitions by MEPT Harrison/Albany Block Owner LLC

From the Feb. 27, 10 a.m., COMMITTEE ON PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSPORTATION HEARING: Confirmations of appointments or re-appointments to the Boston Landmarks Commission. Appointments include John Freeman, Susan Goganian, Joseph Castro, Bradford Walker, and Christopher Hart.



From the Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m., COMMITTEE ON PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSPORTATION HEARING: A hearing regarding various appointments or re-appointments to the Back Bay Architectural Commission. Appointments include Zsuzsanna Gaspar, Meredith Christensen, Kathleen Connor, John Christiansen, Jerome CooperKing, James Berkman, and Ethel Maleod.



From the March 3 Licensed Premise Violations hearing, City Hall 809a, 10 a.m.:

•Baseball Tavern, Inc., doing business as: Baseball Tavern; 1270 Boylston St. Fenway. Date: 11/17/2019: Assault and battery staff on patron.

• Baseball Tavern, Inc., doing business as: Baseball Tavern; 1270 Boylston St., Fenway. Date: 11/16/2019: Indecent assault and battery staff on patron.

•Bhc Corporation General Partner, doing business as: Club Café; 209 Columbus Ave., Back Bay. Date: 12/07/2019: Overserved patron.

•Jaho Industries, LLC, doing business as: Jaho Coffee; 661 665 Washington St., South End. Date: 10/30/2019: Blocked Fire Exit (barrels of coffee). Premise operating recorded music without Entertainment License.



From the South End Landmarks Commission meeting, City Hall Piemonte Room, 5:30 p.m.:

DESIGN REVIEW

•23 Upton St. Proposed Work: Construct a roof deck and head house.

•87 Worcester St.: Proposed Work: At the front façade parlor level replace two (2) historic two-over-two, double-hung, curved sash windows.

•156 Worcester St. Proposed Work: Construct a roof deck with spiral staircase.

•565 Tremont St. Proposed Work: At the front façade storefront install a wall sign and new vinyl signage.

•51 Rutland Sq. Proposed Work: Install a railing at the front façade mansard level (which was modified prior to designation).

•64 West Rutland Sq. Proposed Work: Construct a roof deck, modify the mansard, and construct a rear addition through the cornice line.

•34 Clarendon St. Proposed Work: At the front façade parlor through mansard levels, replace seven (7) six-over-six, double-hung wood windows in kind.



From the March 5 Back Bay Tree Removal hearing, 1010 Mass. Ave. 3rd floor, 10:40 a.m.:

The request is for the removal of two honey locust trees measuring 7 inches dbh (diameter at breast height) at 256-260 Newbury St. due to excavation for construction of a new terrace. The hearing will be held by the City of Boston’s Tree Warden (or designee) in the 3rd floor Conference Room of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 1010 Massachusetts Ave., Roxbury.

Public testimony will be taken at the hearing, or may be provided prior to the hearing in writing to the Tree Warden, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor, Roxbury, MA 02118 or by emailing [email protected] “Back Bay Tree Hearing” in the subject line.

A final decision regarding the request will be made within two weeks of the hearing.



From the March 5 South End Tree Removal hearing, 1010 Mass Ave. 3rd Floor, 11:20 a.m.:

Request to remove nine public shade trees. The request is for the removal of four honey locust trees measuring 2 and 3 inches dbh (diameter at breast height), three oak trees measuring 2 and 3 inches dbh, one zelkova tree measuring 2 inches dbh, and one elm tree measuring 4 inches dbh due to redevelopment of the Boston Flower Exchange property at 540 Albany St. in the South End. The hearing will be held by the City of Boston’s Tree Warden (or designee) in the 3rd floor Conference Room of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, Roxbury. Public testimony will be taken at the hearing, or may be provided prior to the hearing in writing to the Tree Warden, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor, Roxbury, MA 02118 or by emailing [email protected] “South End Tree Hearing” in the subject line. A final decision regarding the request will be made within two weeks of the hearing.

