D-4 POLICE NEWS 02-27-20

No free lunch

On Monday, Feb. 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the victim of an attempted armed robbery flagged down an officer in the area of 64 West Rutland Square.

The victim, who works as a driver for Domino’s Pizza, said he was making a delivery to the aforementioned address when two unknown male suspects, both about 18 years old, approached him.

When one suspect demanded the driver hand over the pizza, the driver responded he needed to be paid for it first. The second suspect then lifted his jacket and displayed what appeared to be a firearm.

The would-be victim then quickly got back in his vehicle and accelerated down the street in reverse to flee the suspects. The empty-handed suspects then took off running down West Rutland Square through Sparrow Park in the direction of Huntington Avenue.

Police searched the area for the suspects to no avail.



A costly habit

On Saturday, Feb. 22, at about 1 p.m., a woman came to the District 4 police station to report she was the victim of a larceny.

The woman said she met an unknown man at the Red Lantern, a restaurant and bar located at 39 Stanhope St., and at around 1:30 a.m., they both stepped outside so she could smoke a cigarette.

The victim said she and the man were outside talking for about 30 minutes when an unknown male suspect approached them and asked her for $1.

The victim then took out her wallet to hand the suspect a $1 bill when he snatched the wallet from her hand and ran away in an unknown direction.

At this time, the victim reported the incident to a security guard at the front door, who responded that she should chase after the suspect.

The victim told the security guard she wasn’t going to chase him and instead caught an Uber home.

The victim told police she subsequently cancelled all her credit cards.