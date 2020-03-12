Gateway to the South End holds ‘topping-off’ ceremony Monday

Virtually everyone associated with the 100 Shawmut Ave. project brought by The Davis Companies converged on the construction site Monday morning to celebrate a ‘topping-off’ ceremony

The 100 Shawmut Ave. project features 137 living units in the corner building on what is a redevelopment of the previous building and an addition of a tower above it. It’s part of an overall Project Development Area (PDA) build-out that includes a new church, nearly 600 units of housing, including all of the affordable housing units that were required to be in 100 Shawmut. Those parts of the project have yet to be filed with the City, though.

However, Monday was a celebration of the current building and its approaching occupancy in 2021. The building formerly housed the ABCD Pre-School program, which moved several years ago to the campus of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

“Our area of The South End is in the midst of an enormous transformation,” said Founder Jonathan Davis. “100 Shawmut represents a very high quality, architecturally dynamic new gateway to this rapidly evolving neighborhood. Shortly it will also bring new vitality to the neighborhood when the residents of 100 Shawmut’s 137 beautiful new homes take occupancy early next year.”

Davis called the building the new “Gateway to the South End,” sitting on a corner across from the Mass. Pike and Chinatown.

The topping-off ceremony included principles, members of the sales team and architects – to name a few – being able to sign the final piece of steel to go in place at the top of the structure. After everyone had signed the white beam, workers from Ironworkers Local 7 hoisted it up to the roofline for installation.

Meanwhile, Davis also complimented the architects for bringing together an old, industrial building with a modern glass tower.

“Thanks to our talented architects from The Architectural Team who took on the challenging task of successfully integrating a turn-of-the-century industrial building together with a contemporary glass tower,” he said. “The result is highly successful and truly distinctive, unlike anything else in the city. It’s an iconic structure in an iconic location.”

Davis added that Suffolk Construction has done great work, and the project is currently on time and on budget.