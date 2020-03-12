D-4 Police Briefs

Losing an earful

On Monday, March 2, at around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a radio call to 400 Massachusetts Ave. for a larceny in progress.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who said she was in the area of Massachusetts and Columbus avenues walking towards St. Botolph Street. At this time, an unknown female walking in the same direction bumped into her, causing the victim to drop her keys.

When she went to pick up her keys off the ground, the victim noticed the Apple AirPod earphones, which were inside her right jacket pocket, were missing.

The victim couldn’t provide police with an accurate description of the suspect.

Using the Find My iPhone app, the victim was able to track the earphones to an apartment building at 400 Massachusetts Ave.

Officers notified operation of the location where the earphones had been tracked to and requested that the victim notify them if the app indicates that their location has changed.



Punchy pedestrian

On Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers responded to 30 Northampton St. to a radio call for a person with a knife.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim, who said about five minutes earlier, a male suspect had approached her outside the CVS Pharmacy and brandished a knife and grabbing her backpack containing clothes, sneaker and slippers off the ground. At this time, the suspect threatened to stab the victim before sucker-punching her in the face and running down Washington Street towards

The suspect was accompanied by a woman who is known to the victim, and who the victim said often stays at Rosie’s Place.

A description of the suspect was disseminated via police radio.



Repeat customer

On Friday, March 6, at about 7 p.m., police responded to The North Face at 326 Newbury St. for a report of shoplifting in progress.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the manager, who said a female suspect that frequently steals from the store entered the business and pilfered two North Face jackets, valued at $149 each, before fleeing the store.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction prior to the arrival of police, but the store has a surveillance video of the alleged theft.