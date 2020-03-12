News Briefs

OFFICE HOURS WITH DISTRICT 8 CITY COUNCILOR KENZIE BOK

Friday March 13 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Neighborhood Coffee and Crepes (96 Peterborough St.)



KLEZMER JAM COMES TO BOSTON SYNAGOGUE

The Boston Synagogue at 55 Martha Road at Charles River Park invites you to the Klezmer Jam on Sunday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. Klezmer music originated as Eastern European Jewish Folk music and more recently has been influenced by American jazz. It’s lively and often high energy with violins, cellos, accordions, clarinets, saxophones, and other instruments. If you play an instrument, bring it —or just hangout and enjoy the music. Light refreshments will be served, and there is a suggested donation of $5 per person. Contact the Boston Synagogue with questions regarding this event at [email protected] call 617-523-0453, or visit https://bostonsynagogue.org for more information.



FLYNN VISITS CASTLE SQUARE

Councilor Ed Flynn visited Castle Square residents in the South End on March 4 as part of his information outreach on the coronavirus. This is part of Councilor Flynn’s effort in speaking with Chinatown, South End, and Chinese residents to provide updated and accurate information on the nature and prevention of the virus, and to support the Chinatown community. Councilor Flynn focused on language access when conducting public outreach, and he will continue to provide communication with residents in English, Chinese, and Spanish.



MEET THE NEW BOSTON CANNABIS BOARD

Say hello to the city of Boston’s newest government agency: the Cannabis Board…

… The Cannabis Board’s members are Kathleen Joyce, the chair of Boston’s Licensing Board and the former top lawyer at the Boston Planning and Development Agency; Monica Valdes Lupi, Boston’s former health commissioner; Darlene Lombos, the executive secretary-treasurer of the Greater Boston Labor Council; former Boston Police Department superintendent Lisa Holmes; and John Smith, the director of programs at TSNE MissionWorks, a nonprofit that provides meeting space plus management, training, and consulting services to other nonprofits. “The purpose of Boston’s Cannabis Board is to make sure our actions continue to match our values: supporting equity, diversity, and local ownership in this new industry,” Walsh said in a statement.



BOSTON WARD 4 DEMS CAUCUS: SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Registered Democrats in Boston’s Ward 4, which includes parts of the neighborhoods of Back Bay, Fenway, and the South End, will hold a caucus on Saturday, March 21, at Union Church (485 Columbus Ave.) to elect delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. This year’s convention will be held May 30th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to discuss Party business and to vote on the U.S. Senate race. The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in the ward. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or online at www.massdems.org. Questions? Email [email protected]

•Boston Ward 4 Dems March Meeting: Tuesday, March 17. The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be meeting on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 pm at Union Church (485 Columbus Ave.). Featured speakers include Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz on next steps in education equity and Beth Huang of the MA Voter Table on the importance of the upcoming census.

CONNECT DOWNTOWN OPEN HOUSE #3

When: Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 1 p.m.

Where: BPL Orientation Room | 230 Dartmouth St.

What: We invite you to attend an Open House to learn more about the project and share your thoughts on the proposals.

Visit the City of Boston website for more details.



STORY OF THE SOUTH END COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Please join Dr. Gerald Hass and Mel Scovell for a book signing and celebration of ‘The Story of the South End Community Health Center’ on March 17, 6 p.m., in the South End Library, 685 Tremont St.

Dr. Gerald Hass co-founded the South End Community Health Center with Mel Scovell in 1969. They responded to the expression of need for primary health care services for families in the South End of Boston. Dr. Hass was assistant clinical professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School at Boston Children’s Hospital and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Mel Scovell, a former shoe business executive, was the first director of the Health Center. The “Story of the South End Community Health Center” is dedicated to the medical and support staff and to the thousands of families who were patients.



TREMONT ST. DESIGN

The Boston Transportation Department invites community members to a series of open houses for the Tremont Street Design Project. Stop by at any time to learn about our current design and to review changes to the curb regulations along Tremont Street. Open houses will include:

•Revolution Hotel, 40 Berkeley St., Monday, March 16, 6-8 p.m.

•South End Library, 685 Tremont St., Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



CONNECT DOWNTOWN OPEN HOUSES

Connect Downtown creates a network of comfortable, on-street walking and bicycling routes from Columbus Avenue in the South End to key locations in Bay Village, Downtown, Beacon Hill and beyond. Boston Transportation Department (BTD) plans to design the project in a way that allows for faster construction. Below are upcoming open houses in the South End.

Open Houses at the BPL South End Branch Library – 685 Tremont Street

•Tuesday, March 17, Noon-8 p.m.

•Tuesday, April 14, Noon-8 p.m.

•Tuesday, May 12, Noon-8 p.m.

•Tuesday, June 9, Noon-8 p.m.



FRIENDS OF THE SOUTH END LIBRARY ANNUAL MEETING

The Friends of the South End Library annual members meeting will take place on Thursday, March 12, in the Library at 6 p.m.

The meeting will highlight the renovations recently unveiled and will feature Library Director David Leonard giving updates on the future library expansion and study. There will be refreshments and the Friends’s Board of Directors will be voted upon.



BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

SOUTH END DATES

•The Blackstone/Franklin Neighborhood Association canceled its March 11 meeting due to concerns over the Coronavirus. The busy agenda will likely be rescheduled, but no dates as of yet.

•There will be a Board meeting of the Ellis South End Neighborhood Association on March 24, 6:30 p.m., 1 Chandler St..

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) will meet next on March 24 in the Boston Medical Center’s Menino Pavilion in the conference room, next to the surgical suite waiting room.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will have its next meeting on Tuesday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the AC Hotel.

•The Quinn development will be hosting a neighborhood social for the East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) on Weds., April 29, in The Quinn sales office on Harrison Avenue.

•The next Alexandra Ball Neighborhood Association meeting is on April 14, 7 p.m., in the Grant AME Church on Washington Street in the basement. Potential agenda items include Ramsey Park and a stoplight on Washington Street.

•The BPDA will host a South End Urban Renewal meeting on Weds., March 18, 6 p.m., in the AC Hotel, 225 Albany St. The meeting is intended to gather information and give the community updates on the potential extension, or not, of Urban Renewal in the South End Area.



FENWAY TIMES

CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK ALL WEEKEND LONG AT TIME OUT MARKET

Time Out Market Boston, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city together under one roof, is elevating the St. Patrick’s Day experience with five days of festivities for all ages.

HARPOON BREWERY TAP TAKEOVER | MARCH 13-17, DAILY

Harpoon Brewery is hosting a tap takeover at Time Out Market Boston starting on Friday, March 13 and continuing straight through to St. Patrick’s Day. The 6 beers on tap are:

Rec League – Pale Ale

American IPA

Dragon Weiss – Sour

The Craic – Irish Red IPA

Don’t Poke The Bear (GO BRUINS) – Golden Ale

Nitro Boston Irish Stout

Also, on March 14 Harpoon Brewery and Union Square Donuts are teaming up to share Beer Flights and Donut Bites. Guests can experience three specialty donuts made with Harpoon beer and a flight of four (5 oz.) Harpoon brews. 21+.

GO GREEN WITH THE IRISH SPRING COCKTAIL FROM GLENDALOUGH DISTILLERY | MARCH 13 @ 5:00 – 9:00 PM

“Go green” with Glendalough Distillery’s Wild Botanical Gin, an Irish gin sustainably made with wild, foraged mountain plants and distilled fresh each day in the “Garden of Ireland.” Time Out Market Boston and Glendalough Distillery will be serving the signature Irish Spring cocktail, complimentary to guests 21+. In addition to the cocktail, guests can revel in a live green wall and various botanicals and plush planters throughout the space. The event benefits the Emerald Necklace Conservancy.

SHAMROCK BALLOON ART WITH MR. TWISTER | MARCH 14 @ noon – 4 PM

Kids love the creative balloon art of Mr. Twister. Come see Time Out Market’s in house balloon artist who is a master of balloon twisting and mesmerizing children. In addition to Mr. Twister’s array of interesting animals, he will also be creating plenty of Shamrocks to celebrate the luck of the Irish. (Insider tip: he is the same balloon artist who does the shamrocks at Celtics games.)

Balloon animals and shamrocks are free of charge.

IRISH STEP DANCING WITH THE HALEY SCHOOL OF IRISH DANCE | MARCH 14 @ 2 – 3:30 PM

Come get a taste of the Irish spirit as The Haley School of Irish Dance perform in the market as part of Time Out Market Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Haley School of Irish Dance has been teaching children traditional Irish dance in the Greater Boston area for half a century. Dancers at the Haley School have achieved great competitive success on the local, regional, national and international stages. This event is free of charge.

IRISH STEP DANCING WITH THE O’SHEA CHAPLIN ACADEMY OF IRISH DANCE | MARCH 14 @ 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Come get a taste of the Irish spirit as The O’Shea Chaplin Academy of Irish Dance perform in the market as part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The O’Shea Chaplin Academy of Irish Dance has been teaching modern and traditional Irish dancing for over 65 years! Their dancers have won regional, national and world solo and team titles! They have performed at events all over New England and several of their senior dancers have performed in Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and other professional dance shows!This event is free of charge.

TEELING IRISH WHISKEY ST. PATRICK’S DAY COCKTAIL CLASS | MARCH 16 @ 5:30 – 7:30PM

Teeling Irish Whiskey is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Class to celebrate the holiday. Teeling is renowned for their vision of doing things differently with deep roots in distilling dating back to 1782 that have shaped the Irish Whiskey landscape through the generations. The evening includes a cocktail making demonstration from Abby Grillo of St. Germain and Matt O’Connor from Teelings Irish Whiskey. Guests try their hand at making the recipes, while learning the history of Irish whiskey and indulging in small bites from BISq. All guests will leave with cocktail recipe cards and a bit of Irish whiskey history. This event is approximately two hours and is open to guests 21+. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teeling-whiskey-st-patricks-day-cocktail-class-tickets-97812775645

•LOVE, FENWAY

There are many great neighborhoods, but there is only one Fenway! Love, Fenway, a benefit to support the Fenway Community Center will take place on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m.Take a break from the frigid Boston winter and join your neighbors, colleagues, and friends for a tropical celebration of Fenway Community Center at Love, Fenway!

Join us for a night filled with :

• Live music

• Open bar (beer and wine)

• Hors’d’oeuvres

• Raffle/silent auction

• And more!

Additionally, we will present the 2020 Community Spirit Award to Brenda Clark, as well as honor the late Stephen Sorkin. Visit fenwaycommunitycenter.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

•The Rink at 401 Park is open and operating (weather dependent). The rink is open seven days a week. Monday-Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. $10 for adults, $6 for college students, seniors and kids under 12. Skate rentals are $6.

•The Fenway Community Center is hiring! Fenway Community Center is growing and seeks a part-time operations coordinator to oversee the day-to-day management of the FCC facility, as well as the development and execution of operational systems to support FCC programs and events. Intrigued? Visit fenwaycommunitycenter.org for more information.

Construction Update: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Debris removal and materials delivery are ongoing at the Ipswich and Lansdowne, while over at the 189 Ipswich lot, contractors expect to begin paving in the next week.



MAN KILLED BY ORANGE LINE TRAIN

According to a report from boston.com, a man was struck and killed by an Orange Line train at Mass Ave. station at around 11:55 am on Wednesday morning. Shuttle buses took the place of trains between Back Bay and Jackson Square, the article continued, and by around 3:30pm., the MBTA tweeted that regularly scheduled service had resumed.



2020 Fenway Concerts Announced To Date

*June 21, 2020: James Taylor with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin

*June 24, 2020: Maroon 5 with Leon bridges and Meghan Trainor

*July 25, 2020: Guns N’ Roses

*August 7 and 8, 2020: Dead & Company

*Aug. 25, 2020: Motley Crue and Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

*Aug. 27, 2020: Green Day with Fall Out Boy and Weezer

*Aug. 28, 2020: Billy Joel