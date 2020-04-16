Access to Screening and New Testing Site at Whittier Street Health Center

•The City of Boston is working with the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury to help make testing more accessible to residents.

*Starting April 13, Whittier will be offering scheduled rapid result testing to all.

*Testing is by appointment only and patients must be at least 18 years of age. Please visit wshc.org for more info.

•Buoy Health has a free online screening resource, accessible at buoy.com/mass. This tool can help determine if you need to see a healthcare provider, and they can connect you to telehealth resources that are fully covered by health insurance.