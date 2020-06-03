News Looting in Back Bay by The Boston Sun Staff • June 3, 2020 • 0 Comments Here, on Monday morning, as residents of Newbury Street cleaned up the destruction, many created a shoe memorial in front of the Uggs Store – which had been thoroughly looted. More protests continued in Boston Monday night and Tuesday night as well. Just a few hours after the looting in the Back Bay subsided, a man in a suit heads off to work Monday morning through the destruction in the Back Bay that took place early Monday. A peaceful protest in the evening on Sunday featured thousands travelling through the South End and down to Boston Common – where speakers from Black Lives Matter addressed the crowds and a candlelight vigil took place. However, soon after that dispersed, violence erupted in the downtown, rioters clashed with Boston Police, the National Guard was called in and looting went rampant through the Back Bay.