News Peters Park Protest by The Boston Sun Staff • June 3, 2020 • 0 Comments Protestors in Peters Park gathered on Friday, May 29, for the first protest organized in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis (MN) police officers on May 25. What was expected to be a smaller gathering quickly swelled to hundreds of people. The peaceful situation in Peters Park lasted for nearly an hour. Later, it moved to the D-4 Police Station where there was a small confrontation with Boston Police, before the crowds left for a gathering in Roxbury. It kicked off a weekend and week of protests that went on nearly every night.