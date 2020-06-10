Annual Boston Pride Guide Goes Digital for the 2020 Celebration

Boston Pride announced today that the annual Boston Pride Guide is being published digital only, due to the postponement of all major Boston Pride events this year due to the COVID19 pandemic. Boston Pride postponed the Pride Parade, Festival and other public events until June 2021 out of concern for the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ community and others. It is Boston Pride’s 50th anniversary which will be commemorated with virtual events this year, leading into next year when everyone can safely be together and celebrate Boston Pride’s history of decades-long activism and advocacy for the LGBTQ community.

The cover of the digital pride guide, created just days ago by artist Noah Grigni, who also designed the 2019 cover, reflects the turmoil across the country as a result of the recent atrocious murders of Black and Brown people at the hands of police officers in so many places across this country. Boston Pride stands with those who, over the last several days, have protested in cities all across this country to advocate for the kinds of structural reforms that will benefit the Black and Brown community.

Boston Pride Guide’s digital version includes stories on how the LGBTQ community has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis access to healthcare, recipes from a local chef, visual art, and more.

“We are very proud of the work that went into the digital Pride Guide as it reflects the current times that we are in, from the cover depicting recent events, to the stories about the pandemic and resources to help the community,” said Jessie DeStefano, Editor-in-Chief of the Boston Pride Guide. “We are grateful to our writers and artists who have helped to put together the digital Pride Guide, and we look forward to being back in print next year.”

In addition to stories for the LGBTQ community, the digital Pride Guide features the latest information on Boston Pride’s virtual events being planned for June 2020. Those events include: the Pride Flag raising by the City of Boston, a virtual Pride festival with entertainment, the annual Pride Lights event that commemorates those who affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, a panel on LGBTQ veterans issues, author talks in partnership with the Boston Public Library, the illumination of buildings in and around Boston in rainbow colors and more.

The digital Boston Pride Guide will be available at www.bostonprideguide.org