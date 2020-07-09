Latest COVID-19 Statistics for the downtown neighborhoods

Citywide Cases as of July 7: 13,578

Citywide Case Recoveries as of July 7: 9,568

Citywide Deaths as of July 7: 710

Numbers of Back Bay/Beacon Hill Cases:

•As of July 1: 486 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 87.2 per 10,000.

•As of June 25: 479 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 86 per 10,000.

•As of June 18: 470 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 84.3 per 10,000.

•As of June 11: 463 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 83.1 per 10,000.

•As of June 4: 459 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 82.4 per 10,000.

Numbers of South End cases:

•As of July 1: 892 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 249.5 per 10,000.

•As of June 25: 884 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 247.2 per 10,000.

•As of June 18: 878 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 245.6 per 10,000.

•As of June 11: 868 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 242.8 per 10,000.

•As of June 4: 836 confirmed positive cases in with an infection rate of 233.8 per 10,000.

Numbers of Fenway Cases:

•As of July 1: 294 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 53.7 per 10,000.

•As of June 25: 286 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 52.3 per 10,000.

•As of June 18: 283 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 51.7 per 10,000.

•As of June 11: 282 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 51.5 per 10,000.

•As of June 4: 282 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 51.5 per 10,000.

Testing Statistics in Back Bay/Beacon Hill: (as of June 29)

•Number of residents tested: 6,013

•Testing Rate per 10,000 people: 1079.1

•Percent Positive in testing (cumulative): 8.4%

•Percent Positive in testing (current week): 1.6%

Testing Statistics in the South End: (as of June 29)

•Number of residents tested: 6,432

•Testing Rate per 10,000 people: 1798.9

•Percent Positive in testing (cumulative): 14.5%

•Percent Positive in testing (current week): 1.6%

Testing Statistics in Fenway: (as of June 29)

•Number of residents tested: 3,393

•Testing Rate per 10,000 people: 620.0

•Percent Positive in testing (cumulative): 9.1%

•Percent Positive in testing (current week): 1.9%