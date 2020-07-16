News

Sax Serenades on Boylston

by  •  •
Jonte Samuel worked hard for his music last week on Boylston Street, where he played his saxophone despite the hot and humid temperatures. Coming from St. John, USVI, he said the heat doesn’t bother him. He came to Boston 10 years ago, and frequently can be found playing on Boylston Street. Of note, he can play from memory about 20 national anthems from various countries – something that’s a big hit with tourists during normal summer visiting season.

