Uses Early Childhood Education Program Reopens

The United South End Settlements (USES) Early Childhood Education program and the Club48 program re-opened this week for summer activities after having closed in March due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kids and staff at USES were excited to be back with friends and teachers for some ‘normalcy.’ All over the City, as Phase 3 rolled out, new activities like youth sports and summer camps were allowed.

