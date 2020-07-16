News Uses Early Childhood Education Program Reopens by The Boston Sun Staff • July 16, 2020 • 0 Comments The United South End Settlements (USES) Early Childhood Education program and the Club48 program re-opened this week for summer activities after having closed in March due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kids and staff at USES were excited to be back with friends and teachers for some ‘normalcy.’ All over the City, as Phase 3 rolled out, new activities like youth sports and summer camps were allowed.