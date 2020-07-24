MassDOT Schedules Lane Closures at Comm Ave and the BU Bridge

Closures will be in place from Friday night, July 24, until Sunday, July 26

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be reducing the number of travel lanes on a section Commonwealth Avenue eastbound and westbound at the intersection of the Boston University Bridge for approximately 18 hours starting at 9:00 p.m., on Friday, July 24, and lasting until 9:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26. In addition, during this time period, Montfort Street and Essex Street will also be closed to support necessary bridge joint work.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.