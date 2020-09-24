News Weekly Standouts Continue by The Boston Sun Staff • September 24, 2020 • 0 Comments The weekly standouts have continued their momentum on the corner of Mass Avenue and Washington Street, with the second one drawing about 60 people to the corner to call for a “comfortable” neighborhood for everyone. This week, the City announced they will implement mobile bathrooms and it is working on putting together a team to removehuman excrement from private property – a long-time concern of residents in Worcester Square and beyond.